“I am a woman, hear me roar” was playing as Mamie Nicholson danced on stage to celebrate the presentation of the Women of Excellence awards at Harris Baptist Church in Greenwood.
On Friday, the Women’s Leadership Council had its 2020 awards luncheon to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award winners.
“It’s a very humbling feeling to be recognized for just working and breaking the glass ceilings,” said Hanna Dover, one of four recipients of the Women of Excellence award.
Dover is the owner of Think Tank on Main and The Creative Compass. As a student at Lander University, she began buying and flipping homes. She pointed out that it is not common for women to work in construction.
Another recipient of the Women of Excellence award was Alice Hodges. She is the executive director of Meg's House, a domestic violence shelter in Greenwood.
Kelly McWhorter was also a recipient of this award.
“I am very honored to be nominated and selected by my peers," she said.
McWhorter is the executive director of Discover Greenwood, formerly the Greenwood Regional Visitors and Tourism Bureau.
The final recipient of the Women of Excellence award was Phyllis Zuehlke, who was greeted with a standing ovation. She was described by Nicholson as a "champion of volunteers." Zuehlke has served in many roles including being the first chairperson of the Greenwood County Parks Commission.
One additional award, the "Go Girl" award, was presented to someone who did not know they'd been chosen.
“I had no idea," said Maggie McMahon, the recipient of this award. “It was a total surprise.”
McMahon is the litter prevention coordinator for Greenwood County.