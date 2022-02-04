After spending 171 extra days incarcerated at Leath Correctional Institution, a woman is suing the state Department of Corrections, alleging staff defied the sentence a judge gave her.
In a legal complaint filed Jan. 13, Terri Lawson said she pleaded guilty to a drug offense on Nov. 17, 2016 and was sentenced by Judge Perry H. Gravely to 18 years and a $25,000 fine, suspended to eight years with credit for two days, then five years probation.
“[Gravely] unambiguously ordered that plaintiff’s prior drug convictions be treated as possession offenses specifically to ensure that plaintiff’s current plea was not classified as a no-parole offense,” the complaint said. “Based on this, plaintiff should have been released from prison no later than Nov. 16, 2020.”
But on May 6, 2020, SCDC staff decided to treat the offense as a no-parole offense, requiring Lawson to serve 85% of her sentence before release, changing her release date to Sept. 1, 2023. SCDC’s decision was finalized Aug. 10, 2020, and Lawson appealed the decision to the state Administrative Law Court.
Judge Deborah Brooks Durden reversed SCDC’s decision on April 2, 2021, siding with Lawson regarding her sentence. SCDC appealed Durden’s decision 12 days later, then filed a motion preventing Lawson from being released on probation. Almost a month later, SCDC withdrew its motion and said Lawson would be released on probation.
The complaint alleges SCDC staff’s negligence kept Lawson illegally incarcerated for a total of 171 days as she petitioned to the administrative law court and then dealt with SCDC’s appeal of the court’s decision.
Lawson’s attorneys, Monier Abusaft of and Ryan Langley of Spartanburg, said they didn’t know how the misinterpretation of her sentence came about.
“We’re curious about that ourselves, and we’re not sure at this point in the litigation if it was just a misread or something more,” Langley said. “We feel there was a pretty clear error made here, or a choice made not to follow the law on this sentencing.”
Lawson retained their help in this lawsuit after she resolved her appeal to the administrative law court.
“We got into this business to help people make sure they’re not taken advantage of,” Langley said. “We’re particularly concerned when an individual’s liberty interests are taken away.”
A Department of Corrections representative declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. SCDC has not yet responded to Lawson’s summons and complaint.
