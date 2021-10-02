In June 2001, Anne Marie Glawe received a breast cancer diagnosis from Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 48 years old.
Surgery, and removal of several lymph nodes, was followed by six chemotherapy treatments, 25 radiation treatments and seven years of hormone-blocker therapy.
"At that time, I decided on breast conservation and a lumpectomy," Glawe, a retired elementary school teacher said. "My husband and I had two daughters in high school then, with one visiting colleges. ... I have been cancer free until this year, 2021."
Both times, Glawe said she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, estrogen-progesterone positive.
Glawe said doctors consider her two breast cancers as separate, not a recurring case of cancer.
"They tell me that I'm the first they've seen like this here in Greenwood, with two cancers, 20 years apart, in different breasts," Glawe said. "It's shocking because you go for years and years thinking everything is going to be OK."
Glawe taught for 38 years, most recently at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School in Greenwood. She and her husband, Troy, have a home on Lake Greenwood. She is recently retired from teaching.
"This time, maybe I'm braver, but, I've sure asked a lot more questions about everything — everything," Glawe said.
"I will never forget the evening the little red folder popped up on my iPhone," Glawe said. "I received my most recent diagnosis on a Monday night, June 28 at 10 o'clock, through MyChart (an online patient portal for one's medical records). ... I have leaned on my husband through all of this."
This time around, Glawe said medical technology has improved, to where she doesn't have to have multiple lymph nodes removed because her "sentinel node" is clear of cancer.
Twenty years after her first diagnosis, Glawe is optimistic about her cancer journey. She's fighting a common cancer type among women.
"Early detection is the key," Glawe said. "I do not have a family history of breast cancer and no abnormalities. ... With 3D mammograms now, it helps."
Self Regional Healthcare breast imaging specialist, radiologist Dr. Catherine Kasper, said if patients have cancer, she's one of the first people to tell them.
"One of the things Mrs. Glawe benefitted from at our cancer center is a contrast-enhanced mammogram," Kasper said. "This finds things early, so we can get it out of you and it doesn't spread."
Kasper said Self is the first medical center in South Carolina to have contrast-enhanced imaging.
"It's important to keep a close watch on patients," Kasper said. "Along with mammograms, MRI's, or magnetic resonance imaging, are the gold standard for early detection. I love that we caught Mrs. Glawe's cancer when it was that tiny. Finding something that small, in her case, is big. That's the goal. If we waited until it got sizable, it could go to her lymph nodes, it could go to her bones, it could go to her liver, we just don't know."
Kasper said she shows patients their scans and precisely what she is concerned about.
When it comes to personal health, Kasper says, "don't blow anything off."
Glawe said her greatest risk factors for her most recent type of breast cancer are simply being a woman and hormones that the body makes. Once you've had cancer, you're typically considered at-risk to get it again.
Glawe's most recent cancer detected was just 3 millimeters in size, and located very deep in her left breast.
"The mammogram detected an enlarged lymph node and one tiny spot," Glawe said. "It was the enlarged lymph node that raised concerns."
As it turns out, Glawe said a COVID-19 vaccination earlier this year likely played a part in that enlarged lymph node, but she says concern over that enlargement possibly saved her life from cancer this time.
"Dr. Kasper gave me a purple bracelet that says, 'You do not walk through the storm alone.' She is so right. I am a brave girl who prays continually. I have a whole army of prayer warriors at my church. My priest, the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap said I would get closer to God and she is so correct. He (God) is with me constantly."
Glawe walks every day and takes time to enjoy nature and pray, she said.
"My friends and I established a kayaking group in 2016," Glawe said. "There are so many hidden places on Lake Greenwood where we enjoy nature and friendship. We kayaked right up until my most recent surgery. ... We say to each other, 'Keep your paddle' a metaphor to keep going."
Plus, Glawe said kayaking is great for developing arm strength and arm rotation during paddling helps her lessen symptoms of lymphedema, a type of tissue swelling, which she has coped with since her first breast cancer surgery in 2001.
Despite that difficulty, Glawe said there are silver linings to facing a health crisis.
"The silver lining is to take my time and think about what blessings I have experienced in my life," Glawe said. "People around you and people you don't even know are here for you...Before my latest surgery, it was like my doctor and nurses were suiting up to play the game of my life, for me. They wanted a good outcome for me. ... This time, I'm not going to have to have chemotherapy because the cancer was found so quickly, and I only had to have five radiation treatments. Treatments now are more precise.
"I really want women to know the importance of early detection and having their mammograms on time," Glawe said. "Even if a diagnosis points to cancer, don't let evil cells find a cozy place in your body. Fight it with all you have and give cancer an eviction notice, ASAP."
In October, Glawe plans to walk some 35 miles as part of a breast cancer challenge, encouraging others to walk, too.