Who is in your corner?
For students at Edgewood Middle School, sixth grade world history teacher Keeli Wofford is there.
Wofford is the Greenwood County School District 52 teacher of the year and is at the start of her sixth year at Edgewood.
Wofford, a Greenville County native, said Ninety Six seems like the small town where she grew up and the family-like feel is what has made her stay.
“So like, not only am I used to a small town, I feel more at home here, but like, my principal, vice principal, the board, has just always been so supportive of everything I wanted to try, everything I want to do because I like more hands-on learning than traditional learning,” she said.
Edgewood Middle School Principal David Schoolfield introduced her as teacher of the year to the board of trustees during its last meeting, and said Wofford was his first hire when he came to the school six years ago.
He recalled when she was moving into her classroom, someone told him, “You will not regret this decision.”
“And it’s true, I have not regretted it one day,” he said, calling Wofford a renaissance woman and recounting the things she does, including sponsoring clubs and keeping score for the volleyball team.
Growing up, Wofford said she was blessed with a wonderful family and supportive parents.
“But I have a lot of friends, especially when they hit middle school who were going through like having abusive situations at home, or their parents were struggling, and they didn’t know if they were going to be able to eat except for at school, with the free lunches,” she said.
“And it just made me feel helpless, not being able to do anything as a kid for them.”
A group of sixth grade teachers helped her best friend get out of an abusive situation.
“If they didn’t, ... I don’t know she would be alive,” Wofford said.
Middle school is hard, even for kids who do have a supportive home life, she said, and she wants to make sure each child feels like they have someone in their corner.
She said the middle school age is also a fun time where students and teachers can get into deeper discussion while the kids are still invested in school, before any “too cool for school” mentality kicks in.
“They’re a good little group,” she said.
Wofford is also passionate about teacher retention.
“You hear this all over, all over the news, and everywhere, teachers have been quitting left and right, especially after the pandemic, being overworked, underpaid.”
It’s not about the pay, she said, but paying bills is important.
“But like, if you want teachers who are passionate, who are here, and who care about kids — which are the ones that you want, and the ones that you need for your kids to be successful in the future — you need to make sure that they don’t have to worry about the bills, or how their own kids are going to get food, how they can focus on the classroom and not have that extra stressor,” she said.
Wofford said being named teacher of the year is an exciting opportunity and said she wants to make the district and her students proud “because the success of my students, that’s my success.”