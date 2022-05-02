Gerald Witt’s educational career is bookended by the Greenwood community.
The 1971 Greenwood High School graduate is retiring as assistant superintendent for administration for Greenwood County School District 50.
“You know, it’s an incredible feeling to think that after 47 years to come to the end of a career — it’s kind of surreal but exciting,” Witt said Thursday, ahead of a drop-in in honor of his retirement.
Witt’s friends and colleagues were able to visit with him at the drop-in, held at the Performing Arts Center at Greenwood High. Witt’s accomplishments were clear — awards, plaques and degrees filled the two trophy cases at the center for the event, and a jersey and football from his time playing football for University of South Carolina were on display.
“This is where I graduated from high school in 1971,” Witt said.
“And here I am in 2022, coming to the end of my career in education, so it’s like I was telling someone recently, maybe I’m finally going to graduate.”
Looking back on the highlights of his career, Witt remembered two from his time as principal at Irmo High School in the Columbia area.
One of those times was when they were named a National Blue Ribbon School.
“And we went to Washington, D.C. And in fact, to the White House, this was pre-9/11,” he said.
“We went to the White House. And I’ll never forget sitting there and it was schools from all across the country. And they announced ‘Ladies and gentlemen, please stand for the president of the United States.’ And it just gave me chills.”
Making that time extra special, former Irmo teacher Terry Dozier, who had been previously named as National Teacher of the Year, was an assistant to Dick Riley, then-Secretary of Education who had previously been governor of South Carolina.
Witt also remembered a year at Irmo where the school won four state championships on one Saturday.
“We started out with running in cross country that morning,” he recalled.
“The girls tennis team won state championship that day. The volleyball team won state championship that day. And then that night, our band. And that was just — it was kind of over the top for me.”
Education has changed over the 47 years of Witt’s career.
He mentioned school security changing and its continued evolution.
Technology has changed, too.
“Things that happened last 10 years have been so much greater than what happened in probably the first 30 years of my career,” he said.
Witt’s advice for educators is, first of all, to make sure they’re in it for the right reason.
“If it’s not to you about children, it’s the wrong profession,” he said.
“To continue to stay involved. Get all the training that you can, continue to be educated, continue to enjoy it, because when you don’t, it’s time to get out.”
Enjoy the present, he said.
“It’s not about tomorrow, not about what happened yesterday, enjoy the moment, because you’re touching the lives of people who impact this world.”
He said he’s going to miss the people he’s worked with: colleagues, students and families, mentioning parents he interacts with now are former students.
Will said it’s a joy to have started his educational career in the community and to conclude it here, as well as see the changes that have happened, from integration to technology, to now closing out his career in a pandemic.
What’s next? Family.
“Whatever my family wants, whatever I can do for my family, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said.
“Wherever that carries me next or wherever God leads me to be, that’s where I’ll be next.”