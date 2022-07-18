Many Lakleandskids are preparing to return to school on Thursday, meaning drivers should keep their eyes peeled for stopping school buses and flashing school zone signs.
Students in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, and McCormick County School District are returning to school on Thursday. Along with those students, school buses will be back on the road, school speed zones will be activated and traffic will get busy around drop-off and dismissal times.
Jonathan Link, public information officer with the Greenwood Police Department, said the two biggest things to be aware of are school zones and buses. He said a lot of people have tried to come up with a lot of ways to remember whether to stop or not.
The easiest way to remember, he said, is that if there’s only one lane in each direction, everyone has to stop no matter which direction they’re going in.
If there’s more than one lane in each direction, the people traveling the same direction as the bus must stop.
“We’d always rather people be safe rather than sorry,” Link said.
“So if you’re not sure, it’s best to just stop and let them unload or load and then go about your business. It’s only a two-minute inconvenience.”
Link said planning a couple of extra minutes into trips will help when it comes to school traffic.
“Other than that, it’s just people being aware and watching what they’re doing and being cognizant of their surroundings.”
