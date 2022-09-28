Prepare for the worst, hope for the best — that’s what Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said ahead of the inclement weather that’s anticipated from Hurricane Ian later this week.
She said they are making sure everything is in place for the cleanup mission and possible power outages.
Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier said with Hurricane Ian’s imminent landfall expected along Florida’s west coast, Duke Energy is sending nearly 10,000 lineworkers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel to safe locations in its Florida service areas.
“It’s still too early to know exactly what path the storm will take after landfall in the Gulf, but significant rainfall and wind impacts are likely this weekend in the Carolinas,” he said. “Line technicians and workers in South Carolina are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure adequate materials are available to make repairs and restore any power outages that occur in Greenwood or elsewhere in South Carolina.”
Parrish stressed the importance of securing anything outside that can easily be carried away by strong winds and making sure you’re prepared for potential power outages.
Friday night into Saturday is the projected peak of inclement weather.
“There may be a possibility of no power or tornados. We want them to be prepared for a time without power. Have an ice chest ready in case power is out for a while especially people with medications that need to be refrigerated, have a backup plan for that,” Parrish said. “Have a go bag — clothes, medication, contact information. It’s kind of like preparing to have a baby. Have a place for your family to go in your house, which is always the bathroom in the bathtub or a hallway closet — the most interior place of a residence without windows.”
Aside from gusty winds, Parrish said those in low-lying areas that might be at risk for flooding should have sandbags handy to block off doors and other areas.
“We could have anywhere from one inch to 7-8 inches of rain,” she said. “Hopefully, it tracks a different way, but right now that doesn’t seem to be the case. We’re looking at Friday night into Saturday as the peak of it. People need to have flashlights ready and backup power. Go ahead and prepare.”
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.