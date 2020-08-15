While officials work out the finer details of how to keep staff and students safe from COVID-19 as schools ready to start, there’s also the constant concern about safety when transporting students to and from school.
“Students safely loading and unloading the bus is a major safety concern,” said Pearl Gaskin, transportation director for Greenwood County School District 50. “We have a lot of people in the community who violate stop arms by driving around the bus, which is extremely dangerous.”
Drivers on their morning and afternoon commutes will be sharing the roads with school buses, and it’s imperative drivers respect the stop signs these buses are equipped with, she said. Students getting on and off the bus might have to cross the street, and the bus driver puts out the sign to give the student the time they need to get safely across.
“There’s obviously a lot going on right now, and there’s a lot of safety concerns, health-wise,” said Jonathan Link, public information officer for the Greenwood Police Department. “This is an opportunity, we feel like it’s a really easy place where some people can relieve some of that tension by just stopping for a minute when behind a bus. Respect the stop arm.”
Each year, he said the police have to give out plenty of tickets to people speeding through school zones. While there might be fewer students walking to school, there are many drivers slowing down to pull into or out of school driveways.
“It’s just easier if everybody goes slower,” Link said. “You have more time to react and can see the other cars around you better.”
For COVID-19 protections, the state Department of Education requires everyone to wear a face covering while on buses and has limited passenger capacity to 67%.
Gaskin previously told the Index-Journal the only challenge she foresees is ensuring students follow the mask policy. To that end, D50 has hired monitors who will be assigned to special needs and some regular bus routes. Drivers have also received training on the state’s guidelines for seating capacity and sanitation.