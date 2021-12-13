1206 XMAS20 (copy)
The holidays are in full swing and winter break gets closer by the minute for Lakelands students.

Here is when the holiday starts and ends in area districts:

Greenwood County School District 50

Students in District 50 will get begin their winter break on Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is a half-day for students. Thursday is an in-service day for employees and Friday is 12-month staff only. From Dec. 20 until Monday, Jan. 3, schools and offices will be closed.

Through the new modified calendar, students will have their second set of intersession/remediation days Jan. 4 through Jan. 6. Friday, Jan. 7 will be an in-service day, and students will return to school on Monday, Jan. 10.

Greenwood County School District 51

Ware Shoals students will also have a half-day on Wednesday and teachers will have an in-service day on Thursday.

Winter break will stretch from Friday until Jan. 6, with remediation days Jan. 3-6.

Jan. 7 will be an in-service day and students return to school on Jan. 10.

Greenwood County School District 52

Ninety Six students will have a half-day on Wednesday and teachers will have an in-service day on Thursday.

Staff members will return for workdays on Jan. 5-7 and students will return to school on Jan. 10.

Abbeville County School District

Students in Abbeville County schools will have a half-day on Friday. Teachers will have in-service days on Jan. 3-4 and students will return Jan. 5.

McCormick County School District

Students in McCormick County will have a half-day on Wednesday. Thursday and Jan. 3 will be teacher in-service days, and students will return to school Jan. 4.

