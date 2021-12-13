The holidays are in full swing and winter break gets closer by the minute for Lakelands students.
Here is when the holiday starts and ends in area districts:
Greenwood County School District 50
Students in District 50 will get begin their winter break on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday is a half-day for students. Thursday is an in-service day for employees and Friday is 12-month staff only. From Dec. 20 until Monday, Jan. 3, schools and offices will be closed.
Through the new modified calendar, students will have their second set of intersession/remediation days Jan. 4 through Jan. 6. Friday, Jan. 7 will be an in-service day, and students will return to school on Monday, Jan. 10.
Greenwood County School District 51
Ware Shoals students will also have a half-day on Wednesday and teachers will have an in-service day on Thursday.
Winter break will stretch from Friday until Jan. 6, with remediation days Jan. 3-6.
Jan. 7 will be an in-service day and students return to school on Jan. 10.
Greenwood County School District 52
Ninety Six students will have a half-day on Wednesday and teachers will have an in-service day on Thursday.
Staff members will return for workdays on Jan. 5-7 and students will return to school on Jan. 10.
Abbeville County School District
Students in Abbeville County schools will have a half-day on Friday. Teachers will have in-service days on Jan. 3-4 and students will return Jan. 5.
McCormick County School District
Students in McCormick County will have a half-day on Wednesday. Thursday and Jan. 3 will be teacher in-service days, and students will return to school Jan. 4.