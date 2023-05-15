Losing a loved one is never easy. Perhaps butterflies make dealing with grief easier.
That was the hope as more than 150 people who converged Saturday on Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for its butterfly release program.
Painted lady butterflies “bloomed” at the event. They arrived Friday wrapped in small white wedges of cardboard. After a brief countdown, visitors opened 700 containers to reveal yellow and black wings mottled with white spots. Some flew off immediately, while others lingered as children tried to stroke their wings before taking off, and adults broke out cellphone cameras to get pictures.
Hospice staff have been doing releases for 23 years, said Andrea Scott, the hospice’s development manager. Butterflies are symbol of rebirth. It’s a symbol of new life. The goal is outreach to families who have lost loved ones.
That was the goal for Terry Creswell. He and several relatives released butterflies in honor of his mother, who died at 99 years and eight months old.
They were getting ready to work on her 100th birthday party, he said. She was healthy right up until the end. Her sister is still alive at 103.
“I’ve got some good genes,” Creswell said.
He had never worked with hospice, he said. It is a wonderful place for loved ones who are transitioning.
The event is for the whole community, Scott said. You don’t have to have a relative who is a patient with hospice.
A lot of staff members visit with relatives. With these events, families like to see nurses and staff who helped them. A lot of times, they thank them for the help they were given.
“I think it goes both ways with that,” Scott said.
Beth Hammond visited for the first time with her grandson. A friend who works at hospice invited her, she said. She planned to release butterflies in memory of another friend and two great-grandmothers.
Hammond said she has never used hospice, but it’s comforting to know it’s there.
Cynthia Trammell’s family has attended the butterfly releases since her elementary school-aged granddaughters were “yay high” (about half the size they are now). They were both in strollers years ago during a visit on behalf of their great-grandfather. A newly released butterfly came out and rested on her granddaughter’s nose. It was like their great-grandfather was there, she said.
Hospice uses a holistic approach. It doesn’t just serve patients, but families, as well, for up to 13 months after death of loved one, Scott said.
Programs such as Christmas memorials, grief support groups and Easter holiday events help families.
“It’s all about helping families through grief process,” Scott said.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
