Sometimes, stories vanish.
Joe Camp made sure one story won’t be forgotten. He is the author of “Langdon Liberando,” a book focusing on the life of Abbeville native and World War II veteran Langdon Wilson. The book is only available at McCaslan’s Book Store in Greenwood.
While many stories focus on heroes or those who stand out, Wilson’s story was one of an “average Joe” who performed regular service along with others like him.
Wilson was about as average as anybody could be. He grew up in Abbeville County and attended Erskine College, but didn’t graduate. He was interested in flying and when the nation entered World War II, Wilson probably had dreams of piloting fighter aircraft, Camp said.
The U.S. Army Air Corps had other ideas. After training, Wilson was made a co-pilot in a B-24 and put in the 376th Bombardment Unit (Heavy) and the 513th Squadron, which flew missions out of northern Africa into southern Europe.
“I can only say that he was somebody who wanted to be a glamorous fighter pilot, a P-40 fighter pilot,” Camp said. “He was probably very disappointed when he was shipped off into a bomber unit.”
Most people who flew on B-24s hated them. ... “Nobody was happy when they got thrown on the B-24,” Camp said, although his book features some people speaking fondly of the aircraft.
Still, Wilson, like other men who had dreams of being a fighter pilot, did his job.
Wilson’s service in the war might have gone unnoticed were it not for Jenny Kelly with the Abbeville County Historical Society. The group has a collection of documents and memorabilia of his service in the former McGowan House.
Camp gave a presentation at the Greenwood Historical Society about one of his books about World War II in 2018. Kelly said she talked with Camp about the collection and asked whether he would be interested in writing a book.
He agreed. Camp pored over the Society’s documentation, which included Wilson’s diaries, flight books, photographs and other paperwork. Then he hit roadblocks. Specifically, almost everybody connected with Wilson and his unit was dead. Wilson died in 1967 and his wife died in the ‘90s. Camp’s research then focused on organizations that looked into World War II, particularly the 376th.
In some cases, people weren’t interested in sharing information, Camp said. The 376th Association apparently didn’t want people writing about the unit. It’s mostly made up of the children of veterans. One member apparently was writing his own book. Camp said another member of the association was helpful.
Some diary entries apparently weren’t accurate. Often, Camp said he thinks entries were written from memories. In some cases, veterans’ diaries seem to be more of a memoir. Few entries overlap exactly; they could be different from mission records and other diaries. In some cases, people claimed to be on missions that they weren’t on.
Social media groups were contacted about the unit’s history. Camp got lucky to find out the unit had one surviving member. Byfield “Flash” Gordon served as a pilot. He was 97 years old and his mind was sharp. He was, however, in hospice care and died within a week.
That left Camp to pursue records. People provided unpublished memoirs and diaries. One family provided records on a roll of computer paper run from a late ‘80s or an early ‘90s dot matrix printer.
Gathering material on Wilson and his unit took nearly four years. The summer of 2021 was the breakthrough. Camp said he had enough material to make a decent book. Work was finished in summer 2021.
You have to get used to cold calling strangers to do research and get them interested in what you are doing. It’s almost like “American Pickers” who knock on doors.
Often relatives didn’t knew about a relative’s service and “they said ‘grandpa never talked about the war,’ Camp said. Each family had pertinent information important to them. It might be something bigger when put with other information, kind of like puzzle pieces.
In another case, a relative showed Camp a footlocker that contained every letter a relative sent during the war. It was the most complete documentation from the beginning of war until the day was he was killed, Camp said.
It was a struggle to dig up Wilson’s story. That was the real challenge; it is the toughest book he has written so far, Camp said.
“Joe kept at it, he really worked so hard trying to make contacts,” Kelly said. “The good news is that it was done and Camp did an excellent job. It’s an excellent book and very detailed. I know Langdon would be very proud.”
The wonderful thing is having Wilson’s flight book. It’s like reading a movie, Kelly said. They must have been nervous when they went up. They all went up, came back and then waited to see who would come back. It must have been nerve-wracking.
Before Wilson joined the 376th, it received notice for bombing runs on the Ploesti oil fields in Romania, which supplied fuel for Axis military forces.
During the war, the 376th was famous for having the tightest formation in the service, Camp said. They flew triangular shapes, then switched to diamond formations. German fighter pilots often tried to break up loose formations by flying into them, scattering the aircraft.
That tactic didn’t work well against the pilots of the 376th. The book’s cover features a photo of aircraft flying in formation with wingtips almost touching.
It’s all the more impressive considering how long missions could be. Camp said some missions would last eight to nine hours. B-24s were physically difficult aircraft. They didn’t have hydraulics. The controls ran on cables.
That proved difficult for Wilson after he was shot in the leg during a December 1943 mission over Sofia, Bulgaria. His wound made flying long-distance missions harder, Camp said. He continued to fly through May 1944.
The society’s exhibit has a piece of shrapnel, from a 20mm shell that hit the co-pilot section of the plane. Camp said that it might be the piece taken out of Wilson’s leg.
Wilson was probably disappointed that he couldn’t finish the required 50 missions with the rest of his crew, he said.
“I think he wanted to be somebody,” Camp said. But Wilson did get to be first pilot and eventually flew his own crew and finished his 50 missions.
“I don’t think he was quite the same after being wounded,” Camp said. Wilson said himself in diary entries that he got the shakes, writing “I don’t know if I can do this.” He said he wasn’t the same.
After the war, he joined the Air Force and went into cryptography and communications security. He retired in 1966.
Often pilots kept huge books logging their hours. Wilson’s book started in 1943. He logged hours, either when there was an instructor, as a pilot or co-pilot and detailed how long missions were.
Wilson flew some as a single fighter craft in classes to keep his flight certification. He did instructor pilot work. A lot of training was in DC-3s. It was a case of flying whatever was available. He might have even flown a jet in training, perhaps a T-38 trainer. Most of his hours were on C-47s or other transport craft.
As the years wore on, the log featured notices of restrictions or being grounded for medical concerns, or other reasons. Wilson rarely stayed in one place for very long.
That’s why Camp thinks PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) may have been an issue.
“We tend to believe they were the Greatest Generation,” Camp said, referring to the book by the same title, written by Tom Brokaw, and referring to the “Band of Brothers” miniseries in the early 2000s.
The guys themselves probably didn’t think they were the greatest generation. They had a job to do and they stepped up to do it.
“I think most of them would be very humble about it. To them, the heroes would be the guys who didn’t come back,” he said.
“It’s a very plain-spoken book,” Kelly said, adding they should all be remembered. “He (Wilson) wasn’t a celebrated pilot. He was an average Joe who gave his all.”
“He was an everyday veteran who didn’t achieve anything great, but he lived,” Camp said. “It was an amazing story that almost disappeared. With help from Jenny and Abbeville History Society, we made it work.”