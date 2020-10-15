State Sen. Floyd Nicholson and challenger Billy Garrett will face each other on the ballot in what is among the most closely watched races in the state, but there is no planned meeting for Senate District 10 candidates ahead of Election Day.
Garrett, a Republican, said the Democratic incumbent is refusing to debate him, with his campaign publishing black-and-white ads in the Index-Journal that say “Floyd Nicholson refuses to debate. Why?”
“The Republican Party called him and spoke to him directly about it,” Garrett said. “He just made it clear that he would not debate.”
Nicholson said no neutral party has contacted him about debating.
“The only contact — the Republican Party called and asked for a debate,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said if they want to have a debate, the chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties should set something up collectively.
“They are just going to contact me and they are going to stack the deck and do it themselves,” Nicholson said.
In the past, the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and Lander University have put together candidate forums, often in partnership with the Index-Journal. No such event is planned and the novel coronavirus pandemic has made such a forum unlikely.
“There is no one setting up any opportunity to have just a good old-timey debate,” Garrett said.
Garrett said he is ready to debate.
“If he decided he wanted to, I would get in touch with Lander or Piedmont Tech or somebody that would let us have a debate,” Garrett said. “We would be willing to do it if he would like.”
Nicholson said if an independent organization wants to put together a debate, he would be willing to participate.
“I’m not opposed if these other outside sources want to set something up,” Nicholson said. “That will be fine.”