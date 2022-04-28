Greenwood’s next city manager is its current city manager, Julie Wilkie.
Wilkie announced her resignation from the post in March, and her last day on the job was to be May 6. She was set to take a job as a private consultant with MRB Group, providing strategic planning and consulting services for municipalities.
But on Thursday, City Council voted to approve a new, three-year contract with Wilkie, hiring her back on as manager. This new contract starts June 1 and includes a pay raise. She was hired in 2018 at a $100,000 salary, but the new contract starts her at $135,000, with a raise to $145,000 at the start of 2024, assuming a favorable evaluation.
“We’re grateful we were able to keep her and be competitive, be 21st-century minded in terms of municipal governance,” said Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith. “We’re excited about her remaining a part of that team.”
Council voted 6-1 to approve Wilkie’s contract, with Council member Ronnie Ables in opposition.
“One of the reasons was the pay, the other was the city buying the equipment for her to have at home, where she can work the job at her own home,” Ables said. “She’d already quit. She should have thought about that before she left. That’s just my opinion.”
Wilkie said while the MRB job was an attractive offer and she does think she’ll want to do consulting work in the private sector at some point, her heart is with Greenwood. A Greenwood County native, she said there’s still work to do that she wants to be a part of.
“I’ve been working at the city for twelve-and-a-half years, and I’ve given a lot of myself to the city. That happens when you work in public service,” she said. “I know we’re on the verge of some really great things. ... I think it would have been really, really hard for me to watch that from the sideline.”
When Wilkie announced her resignation, the city moved to give Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas the title of interim city manager when she left. Council approved removing that title from Thomas, who will remain an assistant city manager.
On April 12 city officials voted to approve hiring a second assistant city manager. Wilkie said at the time it was intended to help make the upcoming transition smoother when she left, but Smith said he thinks it’s necessary for Greenwood to remain competitive and measure up to comparable cities’ administrative staff sizes. He said the city likely needed that second position years ago.
“I think it’s necessary for a growing city like Greenwood to have more policy-focused leadership,” he said. “Julie and Ryan work very well together currently, but they are certainly swamped with things that take their attention away from being able to be more policy and initiative focused. Another assistant city manager is certainly going to help.”
Smith said searching for a new city manager could have led to a higher cost in the salary just to attract and recruit a new manager in a competitive job market.
“If you think of the last almost 40 years in Greenwood, we’ve had Steve Brown as a city manager for 20-plus years with Charlie Barrineau as his assistant, and then Charlie Barrineau as city manager for nine years with Julie as his assistant,” he said. “The potential loss of institutional knowledge would have certainly been concerning — the institutional knowledge and the relationships.”