Ninety Six High School academic challenge team won the state tournament on March 17. Pictured is the team. In the back row, from left, are Chambers Calhoun, Lillian O’Dell, Bekah Grace Sargent and Caleb Anderson. In the third row are John Shaw, Caroline Austin and Sharon Smith. In the second row, Ethan Hastings, Aniya Louden, Clara Beth Cobb and Katie Tolley. In the front row are Barbee Ruth Werts, Julia Austin (captain), Hannah Grace McCarty
NINETY SIX — As back-to-back-to-back state champions, Ninety Six High School’s academic challenge students have proven their prowess when it comes to knowledge.
The team recently won its third consecutive state championship — in 2020, 2022 and 2023. There was no state championship in 2021.
The students pull from their individual strengths and channel their strongest Jeopardy contestant instincts into winning.
“I like being able to be surrounded by intelligent people,” Barbee Ruth Werts said. “I like putting our heads together.”
Werts said she manages the best when it comes to math and English, but other students excel at science questions, art or geography. Many just draw on the knowledge they’ve gleaned from school and from being curious.
Lillian O’Dell cited “Wikipedia rabbit holes” as a source of knowledge.
Caroline Austin said she reads a lot of “fun fact” books and retains random facts really well.
“It sounds bad, but I like to prove how smart I am,” she said. “I like to be able to prove myself and show people that I can do this.”
The students remember some random questions they got right, as well as ones they didn’t.
Austin remembers knowing a question about a year associated with the Civil Rights Act because she had recently read about the late Sen. Strom Thurmond’s infamous filibuster.
O’Dell remembers a moment from the state championship where they initially got a question wrong in giving the phylum of an animal instead of its class. But when another question about class came up, they got it right.
The students revel in moments when they all get the question right.
Julia Austin, the team’s captain, said she likes it during team rounds where everyone writes down the same answer. “It’s a moment of validating each other like ‘yeah, we’re smart.’”
Academic challenge matches have two formats. The first half of the match is a team round, where a captain answers a question based on the contributions of the team, and a buzzer round where every person on each side has a buzzer and the first to ring in answers.
Some of the students prefer one format to the other.
For example, O’Dell always second guesses herself during the team rounds, but gains confidence during the buzzer rounds.
“It’s the beep, it makes me feel like I’m on Jeopardy and I’m making Alex Trebek proud,” O’Dell said.
The students make sure to tune into Jeopardy or other trivia-based resources to sharpen their skills.
Sharon Smith, school counselor and one of the advisors to the team, said she and fellow advisor John Shaw have been blessed this year with an abundance of riches and intelligence in the current kids on the team.
“They’ve done really well,” she said, “We’re really proud of them.”
The team is currently planning for a potential trip to the national competition in Chicago.
