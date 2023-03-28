Ninety Six Academic Challenge

Ninety Six High School academic challenge team won the state tournament on March 17. Pictured is the team. In the back row, from left, are Chambers Calhoun, Lillian O’Dell, Bekah Grace Sargent and Caleb Anderson. In the third row are John Shaw, Caroline Austin and Sharon Smith. In the second row, Ethan Hastings, Aniya Louden, Clara Beth Cobb and Katie Tolley. In the front row are Barbee Ruth Werts, Julia Austin (captain), Hannah Grace McCarty

 SUBMITTED

NINETY SIX — As back-to-back-to-back state champions, Ninety Six High School’s academic challenge students have proven their prowess when it comes to knowledge.

The team recently won its third consecutive state championship — in 2020, 2022 and 2023. There was no state championship in 2021.

