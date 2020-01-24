Ninety Six’s five-time state champions, the Wildcats Marching Band, were honored by the state House of Representatives on Thursday for their victory.
Each year they win, the band gets invited to the Statehouse to be recognized, said Greenwood County School District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward. It’s an honor each time, giving praise to the hard work and dedication of the staff and students.
Band director David Vickery stood beside state Rep. John McCravy Thursday morning as McCravy presented the resolution honoring the band and school. McCravy also recognized the band parents who supported their students through another victory for the program.
“They have a program that really is second to none,” McCravy said. “David Vickery has really done a fantastic job as band director. He’s a winner, and he instills a winning spirit into all those young people.”
Ward said the opportunity to go to Columbia is also a great opportunity for students to see how the state legislature works and get a firsthand look at what state government looks like. While in Columbia, he said students visit the University of South Carolina’s campus, where Vickery is an alumnus.
“I can’t thank them enough for giving credit to our students and staff, and giving us the opportunity to go down to Columbia,” Ward said.