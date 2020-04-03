After 27 years with the philanthropic Self Family Foundation, Frank Wideman III is retiring as the foundation’s president at the end of June. Mamie Nicholson, the foundation’s program director, assumes the role of foundation president July 1.
The announcement was made public in a press release issued Friday.
“We formed a search committee last September,” Wideman told the Index-Journal on Friday. “The foundation knew I wanted to retire. Trustees decided the best thing to do is give Mamie an opportunity. I’m very pleased she’s going to take over the foundation.”
Wideman, 74, joined the foundation in 1993, after retiring from the United States Army as a lieutenant colonel.
“When I first retired from the Army, I had to get used to people not doing what the heck I told them to do,” Wideman said, with a chuckle. “But, the military is a great leveler. You have to deal with all types and people of very different backgrounds. To be a leader in the military, you have to have an appreciation for that. I think that translates into philanthropy as well.”
During his foundation tenure, Wideman has seen the expansion of Montessori education in South Carolina public schools, Clemson University’s “Call Me Mister” program, designed to increase the number of black male teachers in the state’s public schools; a $2 million grant to repurpose the former federal building in Uptown Greenwood into an arts center and investments to establish the Clemson Center for Human Genetics on the Greenwood Genetic Center campus.
Working with the nonprofit community is something Wideman said he has enjoyed.
“They are on the front lines doing the work,” Wideman explained. “The foundation just supports them with funding. The nonprofits are facing the real issues we have in the community. Right now, we have got to do something to support our teenagers, particularly in underserved communities.”
Wideman said that’s one reason the foundation is supportive of Boys and Girls Club getting off the ground in Greenwood.
“We’ve provided them funding and they are repurposing one of the old wings of the old Brewer school into a really first-class teen center,” he said. “We’ve invested in a pre-kindergarten program with District 50 and, we’ve of course, invested in the Greenwood Promise, which gives every high school graduate in Greenwood County an opportunity for two years of post-secondary education at Piedmont Tech. But, there is a gap in addressing teens and we see that as being the key to reducing the violence issue in our community. The Boys and Girls Club has national-based models and evidence-based practices to address issues.”
Nicholson said she and Wideman have worked together at the foundation for 27 years.
In the press release she is quoted saying, “I think Frank and I have been one of the best teams in the world of philanthropy with us having this long tenure with the Self Family Foundation. It was a wonderful opportunity to work with him for all these years and to have him mentor me into this role.”
Wideman said Nicholson has credibility “knows the community inside and out.”
“She’s capable and I’m leaving it in good hands,” Wideman said.
“Working with the Self family has been such a great privilege,” Wideman said. “I’m grateful and it has been rewarding. I’ve really enjoyed being sort of a mentor for the fourth generation. Jay Self is part of that generation and I’ve watched them grow up and become successful and great philanthropists.”
J. C. “Jay” Self III is chairman and trustee of the foundation and president and COO of textile manufacturer Greenwood Mills, headquartered here.
In the press release, Self said during Wideman’s tenure the foundation transitioned from a single grant-maker organization to a “true multigenerational family foundation.”
Wideman said his fifth-generation homestead in Bradley eventually will be put on the market and he and his wife, Lisa, are downsizing and moving closer to Greenwood. They plan to travel and spend more time with children and grandchildren. Continued involvement with various boards is also part of the picture.
“I have a lot of colleagues in philanthropy I’m really going to miss,” Wideman said. Wideman has served in leadership roles with charitable giving organizations throughout the Southeast and at the national level.
Organized in 1942, the Self Family Foundation has been part of the Greenwood community for five generations. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $70 million in grants to improve the quality of life for residents of Greenwood and the state. Primary areas of emphasis include: education, community wellness, arts, culture and history.