Most people visiting a park have one goal: Taking it easy.
“It’s a lot cheaper to come here than getting a hotel room.” That’s the assessment of Richard Coffin of Greenville, who visited Lake Greenwood State Park this week. He estimated he saves up to 30% over a room. “You can’t beat the money.”
His family visits Lake Greenwood State Park once a year, sometimes twice, for about six days. Room is available for grandchildren as well.
He proudly showed off his lot, which was dominated by a large RV with slide-out sections. Lights were strung along the perimeter. An awning provided shade for a seating area, an eating space and a pen for their security system and two dachshunds. One was reasonably affectionate from a distance; the other just crouched underneath a chair and glared.
Despite the RV being equipped with a kitchen, Coffin said the family cooks outside as much as possible. One goal during their trip was to prepare fish in a deep fryer, however, he admitted he hadn’t caught any.
Young people spend too much time on computers, playing games, he said. Two of his grandchildren were at the park with them. Coffin said one of them hadn’t even gone out on the lake yet.
“I love it. It’s restful and you have kids roaming around and nobody worries about them,” he said. It’s not safe to let kids outside unless you are at a place like this.
When he was young, he was outside almost all day every day, Coffin said, recalling activities such as collecting empty soda bottles to redeem for enough money to buy cookies, and in one case, buying dog food in an attempt to lure a stray to his home. Coffin said he couldn’t remember how that turned out.
“I just like to sit back, relax and take it easy,” he said.
He also visits state parks at Myrtle Beach and Lake Hartwell, but is uncertain if he would go to the beach because of high gas prices.
A South Carolina celebrity’s interest in the outdoors has garnered attention. Oliver “Buddy” Pough, a 19-year head football coach with South Carolina State University, got interested in camping in 2020 because of the efforts of a former player. He has a company, “Black Folks Camp Too.” Its campaign is to get Back people to go camping, Pough said.
“It’s been a fun activity for me and my family,” Pough said. They have visited up to 5 state parks for camping, fishing and boating. “They are our parks.”
These places are nice. It’s not just outdoor tents or RV experiences. You can stay on the water
“I’ve lived in RVs, and I did sleep in a tent one night. I think I like the high-end camping more. I’m a bit old to be camping on the ground,” he said, although he has seen people who looked like they were having a good time while roughing it.
Pough’s activities drew the attention of the South Carolina Parks Service. It contacted him and the result is a story and videos of Pough talking about his adventures.
“I have enjoyed my association with state parks,” he said, adding that he hopes the information on the website will have a positive impact.
People have to be on point, he warned, explaining that some places are packed on the weekends. He tried to reserve a site at Dreher State Park over summer and learned it was booked through the fall. Pough said he still hopes to get away for a rest while preparing for the football season.