Here’s what you need to know for the 2020 statewide primary: Absentee voting started Monday and the primary is June 9, for federal, state, county and municipal elections. Primary runoffs are slated for June 23.
Four of seven seats on Abbeville County Council are up for election: Districts 3, 4, 5 and 6.
During the coronavirus pandemic, candidates have not been able to canvass voters and with fewer people retaining landline phones, telephone canvassing has been difficult, too.
Candidates for Abbeville County Council District 3 are Democratic incumbent Charles H. Goodwin and Republican challenger, Nicole Matthews.
Charles H. GoodwinAge: 68.
Religious Affiliation: Fairfield Baptist Church. Serves as chairman of the board of deacon ministry.
Family: Wife, Mary Jane; children, a daughter and a son and one son predeceased; seven grandchildren.
Why he’s running: Goodwin has spent years in public service locally. He has 15 years with the Abbeville Police Department, 24 years as Abbeville County Sheriff and he’s beginning his fourth year on council.
“I have worked on the department side as well as the administrative side and that can make me very helpful to the people we serve,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said he’s proud of the fact council has not had to issue a tax anticipation note for the past three years. Nor has council had to borrow money until tax revenue has been received, Goodwin said.
“We have a fund balance and we can operate for so many months without borrowing,” Goodwin said. “We are rolling back taxes and other departments are being funded. ... We have to be good stewards of the revenue from the people of Abbeville County.”
What are the biggest issues facing county government? Funding capital expenditures and infrastructure.
“The pandemic has hit us and everybody,” Goodwin said. “We are going to have to examine our budgets. It might take longer for departments to get things they need. We are going to have to monitor capital expenditures and the process and make sure we can fund them.”
Goodwin said he still wants to find ways to listen to voters’ concerns and campaign for votes, but he said his concerns are for all the county, not just the eastern portion that includes District 3. Some parts of the City of Abbeville are within that district.
Nicole MatthewsAge: 30.
Religious affiliation: Christian.
Family: Mother of two children.
Why she’s running: “This is my first time running for office,” Matthews said. “I’m a millennial. From age 18 to 36, millennials can run for county and city council to president, but we are often not represented because we are not running. I’m running as a single mom with two kids who has been on food stamps and is a Medicaid recipient. People who need government assistance are often not represented in government by people who look like them.”
Matthews is employed as a secretary and digital marketing assistant for a McCormick real estate brokerage, Capital Home Builders and Savannah Lakes Realty.
Matthews said it’s important for women to run for office, particularly to ensure legislation upholds gender equality.
What are the biggest issues facing county government? Timely dissemination of information to residents and finding a way to have countywide sanitation service.
“Abbeville has a lot of good ideas but follow through and communicating with residents has been a challenge,” Matthews said, noting she aims to make improvements. “There’s a disconnect between constituents and the government. There are tools we can use, social media and even text apps, to minimize that. There’s a lot of lag time between getting information to residents before government meetings. ... Not everyone has daily access to newspapers and news outlets, but often they do have access to social media and texts.”
Regarding sanitation, Matthews said trash impacts county property values and wildlife.
“In rural areas, we find a lot of trash, a lot of litter,” Matthews said.
Incumbent Republican Harold Prince faces off against Republican challenger Billy Norris, for the District 4 seat. Prince has been on council four years and defeated Norris the last time they ran.
Harold PrinceAge: 49.
Religious affiliation: Christian. Member Main Street United Methodist Church of Abbeville.
Family: Unmarried. No children.
Why he’s running: “We’ve gotten a lot accomplished on council and I think I can continue doing my part as one of seven,” Prince said. “It’s a group effort. We got the county animal shelter up and running and we have announced companies are opening up jobs here and plants that have done some pretty major expansion. A big thing was a big grant that the county backed the Town of Calhoun Falls on. Calhoun Falls was able to obtain almost a $1 million grant for water and sewage infrastructure updates.”
Prince said council has also focused on employee retention, satisfaction and appreciation within the county.
“A lot of people look at tax bills,” Prince, general manager of Prince Motor Co., said. “We’ve done pretty good maintaining and even lowering taxes. With the coronavirus and the current economic situation, I think people will see decent decrease in the amount of taxes, without giving up services.”
What are the biggest issues facing county government? “The biggest issue, not just for the county, but also for the country, is the economic mess the coronavirus has created,” Prince said. “We have to look at places we can tighten our belts a little bit. Fortunately, we’re not at a place where everything is critical right now...I’ve got an open door and I try to be accessible.”
Prince’s district includes portions of the City of Abbeville and sections of the county.
Billy NorrisAge: 63.
Religious affiliation: Christian. Member Abbeville Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Family: Married to Brenda Bowie Norris.
Why he’s running: “I just want to offer my help,” Norris, an auctioneer with Norris Auction Company, said. “I have served previously when I went in to fill a partial term of a councilman who took a job. I think it totaled about 14 years. I want to work with the city, because my district covers a lot of the town of Abbeville. I want to see if we can combine some city and county resources to maybe get some grants. Grants could be used for infrastructure such as water and sewer. I always try to dig into issues and look at them real strong.”
What is the biggest issue facing county government? “The lack of businesses and industry,” Norris said. “We need to ease the tax burden on home and landowners. I’m planning on staying in contact with state legislators and encouraging them to work with the department of commerce, to get us something and to get business to come to Abbevile.”
Norris has served with the county’s volunteer fire service and with a rescue squad. He has also served as chairman of the county’s Emergency Medical Service Commission.
Candidates for Abbeville County Council District 5 are Republican challenger James P. McCord and incumbent Kristi R. Smith, current chairwoman of county council.
James P. McCordAge: 59.
Religious affiliation: Christian/Baptist.
Family: Married, to wife Virginia. One son and two grandchildren.
Why he’s running: “I have served on council before, for one four-year term, some eight years ago, representing this same district,” McCord said. “A lot of friends and neighbors kept asking me if I would do it again. I want to serve and keep taxes as low as possible and fulfill needs of the county.”
McCord said he is disabled and does not have a job and has time to meet with constituents, noting he worked for Prysmian in Abbeville for more than 20 years.
What are the biggest issues facing county government? “It is and has always been a lack of industry,” McCord said. “We need to work with economic development on that to strengthen and broaden our tax base.”
Kristi R. SmithAge: 44.
Religious affiliation: Baptist.
Family: Smith has three children and one grandchild.
Why she’s running: “I’ve been on council almost four years and now, being the chairwoman, I don’t want to see everything that we have worked so hard for be uprooted,” Smith, a deposit operations manager with Abbeville First Bank, said. Her years on council are her sole elected experience.
“There are seven of us on council and what we accomplish, we accomplish together.,” Smith said. “For the past couple years, we’ve been able to completely cut out tax anticipation notes and borrowing from general obligation bonds.” Smith noted that work has begun on a multi-county industrial park and a county animal shelter has opened, too.
“We decided as a whole to lower the county portion of taxes for the 2020 bill,” Smith said. “And, we have decided to postpone reassessment. This year alone, we don’t know how the coronavirus will affect things by the end of the year when taxes are due.”
What are the biggest issues facing county government? “Our biggest issue is bringing in business, small business, so we can improve our tax base and our economy,” Smith said. “When your county population is not large enough to support a large workforce for bigger businesses, you have to go after the small businesses. With a multi-county industrial park, we can recruit a workforce from other counties, too, and attract more businesses.”
Smith’s district borders Due West and extends to the Greenwood County line at S.C.72.
Rick CampbellAge: 71.
Religious affiliation: Christian. Attends Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church.
Family: Married to Ann Botts. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.
Why he’s running: “There’s some things that have not been finished,” Campbell said. “We need a convenience center in the Lowndesville area and we need a fire substation in The Nation area, the area where Diamond Hill School is. We need that for lowering fire insurance ratings.”
Campbell said he’s proud council has succeeded in getting Lowndesville water through the Starr-Iva Water and Sewer District.
“DHEC had closed down the only store they had in Lowndesville because the only water the store had was from a well,” Campbell said. “The well water could not be approved and the store was shut down. ... We’ve been trying ever since that water connection was established to get a water system for the upper part of the county, but it has not been too popular because people don’t want to increase taxes.”
Campbell said he doesn’t want to raise taxes, but he said council tried, twice, unsuccessfully, to get a penny sales tax approved for the water needs.
“We couldn’t convince the rest of the county to vote for this,” Campbell said. “I don’t foresee us trying for that anytime soon. but we are trying to keep residents furnished with services paid through county property tax.”
What are the biggest issues facing county government? The need for a water system to serve the upper portion of the county.
This retired industrial sales representative, who worked with Bearing Distributors, is in his seventh year on council. Campbell is unopposed in his bid for the District 6 seat. His district includes a sizable portion of the western part of the county and is largely rural.