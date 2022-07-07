They’re here.
No, no, no. That’s not a reference to the 1982 comedy film “Poltergeist.” What? You define comedy for you, I’ll define it for me, OK?
Anyway, I’m referring to the vendors and cooking teams that are already arriving for this year’s Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise. The long weekend of activities officially gets underway today, but on Wednesday morning, Rubbin’ Butts and a handful of other logo-emblazoned trailers were already parked in their appointed spots along Main Street in Uptown Greenwood.
Right now, navigating Uptown is a breeze, even if there’s not much of a breeze to stave off the summer heat. But later today — 6 p.m., to be precise — you’ll have to figure out what alternate route best meets your needs to get through town, into town, to work or back home. It’s a small sacrifice that allows festival-goers to move about freely once it all begins.
FOD and Blues Cruise regulars remember the pain they experienced in 2020 when that dastardly virus, COVID-19, derailed the 20th year of this good smelling, good tasting, good sounding annual event. But Greenwood’s key city operatives were not about to let COVID spoil things for good.
No sir, put that meat back in the freezer, put that cooking team trailer back in the garage, put those musicians on livestream or back into recording studios, let the year simmer and then roll it out again in 2021. That’s precisely what happened. The 20th anniversary was just as tasty in 2021 as it would have been a year earlier.
Now, here we are in July 2022 and it’s on again. As big and as good as ever. We’ll be celebrating the 21st iteration of the festival in 2022, but who really cares if the numbers don’t align quite right? What’s important is that the long weekend is on.
Barbecue — as in pork and chicken — brisket, hash, turkey legs, funnel cakes, overflowing root beers and lemonades, crafts, rides for the kids, wine slushies ... Wait. Wine slushies? Interesting. It’s sort of like S.C. Festival of Flowers’ Topiaries and Tastings meets the Festival of Discovery, a discovery I might have to try. Oh, and music. Lots of music. From the main stage to the local musicians’ stage at Uptown Market to Uptown’s various eateries and beverage venues, there will be plenty of music day and night through Saturday.
Many of you plan to come and go, which is great. It’s handy to be able to take in some of the day’s activities, take a break at home and come back for more fun and the nighttime music scene. I generally roll that way myself, but not this year. No sir, no ma’am, not this year.
Wendy and I are going for full-on immersion this year, and we might even bring our four-legged son along. If you don’t already know this, many of the cooking teams spend the entire weekend along Main Street. They cook, they sleep, they keep watch over the fire and basically camp out for the festival.
So why not join them? Are we using a camper? No. A tent, you ask? No way the Mrs. would go for that. No, instead we are going to enjoy a room at the Inn on the Square starting tomorrow. We can rest, take a break from the heat if needed, shower, and more freely move about the square day and night. We should be able to take in even more of the weekend’s activities as we want and we’ll have a great vantage point from which to watch when we’re not at ground level.
I’ll tell you one thing. Nothing beats walking around at night, passing by the teams and smelling what they have inside their cookers before venturing into Howard’s, Flynn’s, T.W. Boons, Polo’s and the other spots where great tunes are filling the air. And then, it’s off to the Inn for a restful night’s sleep before greeting the next day’s round of good eats, good smells, good sounds and all around good fun.
See you soon, I hope. And no, you can’t use our shower. Sorry.