Now, they’re all here.
The KCBS-sanctioned Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise is underway. I mean, full on. The teams are here, the vendors are here, the musicians are here.
Wednesday’s trickle of teams coming into Greenwood’s Uptown was supplanted Thursday by a flood of trucks and trailers navigating the closed-off Main Street to set up. More came in during the evening, but most were squarely in place by late Thursday afternoon.
And then it was here. It, of course, being the thunderstorm and rain that is almost as much a part of the festival as the smell of wood and coal burning on large grills. We caught Andy Johnson in the Fox and Hound at Inn on the Square before heading to the Main Stage to catch Lady D & Mi$$ion. Phenomenal musicians coupled with fantastic vocals and some hard-hitting social commentary lyrics by Lady D as she performed songs from her latest CD, “Disturbing My Peace.”
Then it was home. Sleep and ready to hit the next day and the full weekend.
After putting in a full half-day of work at the office Friday, it was time to head over to Uptown for lunch. Wendy and I enjoyed a barbecue parfait, a veritable plethora of carbs, from Gringo’s.
Did you know Friday was Take Your Dog to Work Day? Yeah, it wasn’t, but Porter came along with Dad and behaved at the office and even held up fine during the lunch visit, spent mostly under the big tent of the Main Stage where we listened to some fantastic tunes by Thompson, Summerour & Selby. Then it was back to the office before heading over to Inn on the Square to a room with a view. Room 205 overlooks Main Street and gives a snapshot view of the heavenly activity that lies within a few steps.
Sorry. Gotta run. I just looked out the window and, despite how warm it’s going to be, I’ve got to head back. I’ll get back to this later. Porter’s resting on the queen bed and I’m not going to make him endure the afternoon heat. Funny, isn’t it, that this heavenly festival gets a kiss from hell with these July temps.
OK, I’m back. Make that, we are back. Porter eventually had another outing since he’s not adept at using the hotel potty. But it was good fun walking — albeit sloooowwwly — around to take in the sites and sounds. Sure hope you caught Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors on the Main Stage on Friday afternoon. Now, truth is I laid the phone down in a store that’s already closed. Hoping to retrieve it tonight. And in case you were wondering, I only had one light beer, so I blame that on heat-induced absent-mindedness.
I’d share some photos from today, but hard to do when they’re on a cellphone somewhere in Uptown Greenwood. C’mon down today. There are shady spots, breezy spots and, certainly, hot spots. But it’s all good.
Get some que, maybe a wine slushy and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Yes, there’s water in beer, but that doesn’t count as hydrating, y’all. Enjoy the 21st iteration of the Festival of Flowers and Greenwood Blues Cruise. And take it from us, it’s hard to beat doing this festival from Inn on the Square.