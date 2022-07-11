Now they’re all gone.
They rolled in on Wednesday and Thursday. The bulk of them rode out throughout Saturday evening as things wound down. A few remained on Main Street even as late as 11 a.m. Sunday, their owners choosing to sleep in on site or enjoy a restful sleep where we stayed two nights, Inn on the Square.
So much leads up to Greenwood’s Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise, a jam-packed weekend full of ribs, pork barbecue, chicken, brisket, lemonades, floats, shakes, funnel cake, other treats and eats, plus more music than many people’s collections of tunes. It’s a three-day weekend in Greenwood’s Uptown that ends all too soon.
Well, unless you ask some City of Greenwood staff, many of whom were out and about working before competition teams were awake and then well into the night. Their last tour of duty came Sunday morning as they helped break down seating, pick up trash, assist late team departures and complete other details in the aftermath. In a flash, the 21st festival came and ended, and in a flash Sunday, Main Street looked as if no one had been there.
As consolidated as the Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise is within the city central, it’s virtually impossible to take it all in. Competition teams and vendors alike dotted both sides of Main Street from Thursday to Saturday night. Maxwell Avenue boasted more, plus the local stage at the Uptown Market was where some of Greenwood’s finest musicians also got to entertain, and were joined by some of the Blues Cruise artists.
Maybe there will be some thought given to making it a four-day, or even five-day event so there is an opportunity to experience all the food, all the music. Julie Wilkie and Gary Erwin, I am kidding. Julie would run me over with a golf cart if I were serious. And then promptly say, “See? I told you I’d give you a golf cart for the festival.”
I was disappointed we could not catch every musical act. The Blues Cruise is the part of the festival weekend Wendy and I long for the most. Sure, we enjoy getting some barbecue, doing the People’s Choice tastings, getting messy fingers and faces with delicious ribs and washing it down with a cold brew, but for us it’s the music.
Per usual, Gary Erwin — aka Shrimp City Slim when he’s performing, which he does every festival weekend — lined up some fantastic artists. If you were there and did not snag some of these folks’ CDs you’ll regret it, I’m sure. It is not unusual for acts that Gary brings to Greenwood wind up on bigger circuits and align with bigger recording companies.
Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors were as entertaining in a small venue, Flynn’s, as they were on the main stage. Rod’s got to get his resume song on a disc soon. The guy can dance and sing in such entertaining fashion that I’d expect him to be cast in a musical some day. Maybe one about his uncle, Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee.
A Chicago dynamic duo, Johnny Burgin and Marie Martens were hot on the stage, accompanied by Stephen Dougherty on drums. Great music. Martens has her own band, Marie Martens and The Messarounds. A great CD to snag, if you had a chance.
If hard-driving music is what gets your body moving, then 61 Ghosts and Bennett Matteo Band had to have been favorites. Good thing they were on the main stage when we heard them. Jade Bennett can belt out some blues and Gino Matteo does some amazing things with a guitar. Who would have expected some Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson from this duo? And they pulled it off well. Joe Mazzari can light up a guitar, and vocals, as the front man with 61 Ghosts, but don’t let Dixie Deadwood’s slight physique fool you. Man, can she own the drums.
Studebaker John (Grimaldi) and Earl Howell served up some fine blues, as flavorful as the ‘que itself. Grimaldi outfitted a microphone to hold his mouth harps with in a way I’d not seen before. Check it out online, where this column has his and other photos attached.
Loved hearing (Billy) Thompson, (Jay) Summerour & (Eric) Selby, from Washington, D.C. That trio was nothing short of fantastic. Turns out that Billy played with members of other bands I really like, Little Feat and the Doobie Brothers.
It was great to hear Shrimp City Slim at Aromas on Saturday. As always, Shrimp enjoys creating lyrics around his songs, lyrics that fit where he is. Whether in song or in conversation, Shrimp (Gary Erwin) always has high praise for Greenwood. He’s been bringing us the blues acts for 21 years and is already making plans for the 22nd annual event in 2023, just two days after the Fourth of July.
OK, time to wrap this up and again extend thanks to Inn on the Square and its wonderful staff for providing a great room with a view. They need to save a room for us again next year, one that again provides a good snapshot along Main Street. Thanks to IOS’s Dolly Ulica and Natasha Anderson for their assistance and kindness at the front desk. It didn’t hurt that we brought our mini labradoodle along. He is a chick magnet, and they gave him lots of love.
Until next year, enjoy your barbecue and blues. You don’t have to enjoy the blues in moderation, just the barbecue. Play all the blues you want and you can still wear that favorite Blues Cruise shirt next year. Eat all the barbecue you want and you might have to move up a size. Or two. Either way, Steve Riley and Emerald Ink and Stitches can provide the size you need.