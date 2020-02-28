You’ve been bombarded by ads and news coverage ahead of Saturday’s vote.
If you plan to vote, you’ve been contemplating which of seven Democratic presidential candidates to support: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer or Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
There’s no Republican primary in South Carolina. The state’s party canceled the contest as President Donald Trump’s reelection bid has drawn no serious challengers and the president remains popular among Republicans.
Where things stand nationallyWith just 47 states to go, along with Washington, D.C. and five territories, Sanders is in the lead. He won two of three states — Nevada and New Hampshire — with Iowa still undergoing a recount to determine whether Buttigieg or Sanders had won. That state’s party had Buttigieg up by not quite a tenth of a state delegate equivalent.
According to the Associated Press, 100 delegates have been declared thus far. Sanders leads with 45 delegates so far. Buttigieg has 25, Biden is at 15, Warren has eight and Klobuchar has seven. To win the nomination, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates.
Sanders has been leading in all national polls in recent weeks.
What polls are saying
about South CarolinaBy and large, pollsters are showing Biden will likely get the most support from South Carolinians.
As of Thursday afternoon, the polling average on political news site Real Clear Politics showed Biden with 32.8% support, followed by Sanders at 21% and Steyer at 14.5%, with no one else receiving more than 8%.
Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight’s polling averages had Biden at 36.6%, with Sanders at 16.9% and Steyer at 13.5%. The politics and sports blog adjusts and weights different polls based on size, accuracy and observed bias, while Real Clear Politics does not.
FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a 95% chance of winning South Carolina, while Sanders’ chance is 5%.
Here are a some of the polls released this week:
Biden had a commanding lead with 41% support from likely voters in an Emerson College Polling/Nexstar South Carolina poll released Thursday, with 25% supporting Sanders. Buttigieg and Steyer each got 11%. In single digits were Klobuchar with 6%, Warren with 5% and Gabbard with 2%. The poll was conducted Feb. 26-27 on 550 respondents and has a 4.1% margin of error.
A Monmouth University poll of likely voters released Thursday showed Biden leading with 36%, with Sanders at 16% and Steyer at 15%. All other candidates drew single-digit support, with 15% undecided. The poll showed Biden was supported by 45% of black voters — more than Sanders and Steyer combined. The poll was conducted Feb. 23-25 on 454 South Carolinians and has a margin of error of 4.6%.
Clemson University’s Palmetto Poll showed Joe Biden had support from 35% of people who said they planned to vote, with Steyer drawing 17% and Sanders at 15%. All other candidates drew single-digit support, with 12% undecided. Released Wednesday, the poll was conducted on 650 respondents from Feb. 17-25 and has a 3.8% margin of error.
East Carolina University‘s poll, released Wednesday, has Biden at 31%, with Sanders at 23% and Steyer at 20%. All other candidates drew single-digit support, with 8% undecided. About 1 in 5 respondents said they would support former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg if he was on the ballot, with most of that support coming from likely Biden and Steyer voters. ECU polled 1,142 likely voters on Feb. 23-24. The poll as a 3.37 margin of error.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling reported Monday that 36% of respondents supported Biden, with 21% of likely voters supporting Sanders. All other candidates drew single-digit support, with 11% undecided. The poll included 866 likely voters from Feb. 23-24 and as a 3.3% margin of error.
A Marist poll of 539 likely voters showed 27% backed Biden, with Sanders getting 23% and Steyer getting 15%. All other candidates drew single-digit support, with 10% undecided. The poll, released Monday, was conducted Feb. 18-21 and has a 6% margin of error.
Major endorsements
in South CarolinaU.S. Rep. James Clyburn is known as a kingmaker in Democratic politics. The House minority whip endorsed Biden this week, even as most top South Carolina Democrats chose not to endorse. Clyburn himself chose not to endorse in 2016, when Sanders faced off against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Locally, former Mayor Welborn Adams is supporting Biden, while Greenwood City Councilwoman Edith Childs is backing Steyer. Childs is credited with Obama’s “fired up, ready to go” mantra during his successful 2008 campaign, while Adams supported Sanders in 2016.
Here are a few other notable endorsements in South Carolina:
Former Govs. Jim Hodges and Richard Riley endorsed Biden.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2010 and 2014, endorsed Biden.
State House Minority Leader J. Todd Rutherford has endorsed Bloomberg. The billionaire isn’t on Saturday’s ballot.
State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who is a Democratic National Convention member, endorsed Steyer.
The State newspaper endorsed Buttigieg.