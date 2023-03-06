ABBEVILLE — It was a night of joy and pride.
Supporters of United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County (UCMAC) sat in rows at tables Thursday at Haigler Street Church of Christ for an appreciation dinner honoring volunteers for their service. The abundance of gray hair among those seated was a concern board chairman Riley McLane noted. No young people.
He started working with UCMAC when he was 61, he said. Even then, many people in UCMAC’s early days were older than he. Now the 15-year-old group has leaders who have reached 75 years old.
That is not being morbid, he said after the event. McLane said he is excited by UCMAC and its mission, but officials need to think of who is going to take the reins.
It’s a concern shared by Executive Director Bill Boone. If you looked around that night, most people were 70 to 80 years old, he said. “We really need younger people to come in and assist.”
How to do that is uncertain. Members have discussed the issue and Boone said he expects more discussions.
“My generation thought that they were busy — and we were — but somehow along the line, we found time to look out for someone aside from ourselves,” he said.
He hopes younger people will find time to help. You get so much return from helping others, Boone said. Examples include mission trips. You realize you got more than you put in. UCMAC can be the same way, he said. Young people need to try it out.
So much is missing since he grew up, McLane said. Youths don’t have the rearing he had, he said, adding the nuclear family has disintegrated. Youths face so much from social media, he said.
He would want to help youths deal with the issues they face, to help them become solid citizens, McLane said. He encourages people to go into the community to find volunteers.
“It’ll happen. The good Lord has blessed us,” he said.
Boone acknowledged that blessing. UCMAC has food pantries in Abbeville, Calhoun Falls and Lowndesville, the emergency assistance program and the free medical clinic to work with. It has enough things going on, young people will find something they can get into.
Joy and pride were on display as people received recognition for 15 years of service. They included June Prince, Ruth Bacon, Helen Biggerstaff, Pam Herron, Marilyn Little, Mary Sherard, Willie Bell Wright, Connie Normand, Elaine Nixon and Gene Butler.
New members of the UCMAC board include Lester Galloway, Niki Bowie, Shari Fulmer, Anita Butler, Jeff Lewis and Harold Campbell.
Hang around with these people and you will realize this is a program that God has sent them to do, Boone said.
“We’ve been very blessed with donors, not only with food, but actual financial dollars that have come in. People have been gracious,” he said. “We can’t really complain on that end of the thing.”
One of the challenges UCMAC faces is inflation. Its impact was revealed when the treasurer’s report showed that 14.46 cents of each dollar went to administrative costs.
On a 15-year average, UMCAC gave back 91 cents out of every dollar, Boone said. Last year, 86 cents was all it could give back.
Requests for aid have gone up, especially for emergency assistance, Boone said. People are having a hard time meeting rent and utilities. It was a surprise to him. You know there is inflation. He said he can still go to grocery store, but when people are on a fixed income and inflation gets them, they are in trouble.
“This is a tough time right now. ... Where do you go? People need us to help them,” Boone said. “Inflation is not so much of a concern as watching out for our fellow man. It’s important for us to share when times are tough.”
He and his wife lived in five states, Boone said. Abbeville County is probably the poorest county they have lived in, yet it is the most generous.
One example is a recent fire at Hickory Heights Apartments. Residents needed everything from bedding and clothes to pots and pans, he said. Within a couple of weeks, the residents had everything.
Probably the nicest comment he got at the event was acknowledgement of UCMAC’s promotion of Matrans, the McCormick-based transportation agency. A woman told him she had friends who couldn’t figure out how to get to a doctor’s office before Matrans came to Abbeville.
“It’s great to know that what you do really matters,” he said.