Lakelands voters will be casting their votes in a historic election filled with increased absentee voting and pandemic-related precautions. For those who haven’t already voted, here are a few things you should know before going to the polls on Tuesday:
Voters will need a photo ID. A South Carolina driver’s license, DMV ID card, voter registration with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport can be used to satisfy this requirement.
Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in line by 7 p.m. that day will be allowed to vote.
State election officials recommend voters wear a face covering and practice social distancing to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading at the polls, and precincts should be taking a number of precautions.
Unlike previous general elections, South Carolina now has voting machines that produce a paper ballot. The paper ballot is inserted into the voting machine, the voter makes their selections and the machine prints the selections on the ballot. The voter will take the paper ballot to a scanner which records their vote and safely stores their paper ballot
A write-in option will be present for all races other than president. When choosing to write in a candidate, a touchscreen keyboard will appear on the screen and the voter can type the candidate of their choice before hitting the “accept” button. Greenwood County will have two write-in races in which no candidate will appear on the ballot. No one filed for Soil and Water Commission, so voters who choose to support a candidate will have to write in their selections for this race. Greenwood County School District 50 Seat 4 will also have no candidate on the ballot because of the unexpected death of longtime school board member Claude Wright. Two candidates are known to the Index-Journal to be running for this seat: Sabrina Conner and Patricia Findley.
Those who are voting absentee by mail need to have their ballots returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday unless they live out of country or are serving in the military. Elections officials have suggested anyone who has not mailed back their ballot deliver them in person to the county voter registration office to ensure they get counted.
A number of precincts have temporarily moved. Voters should have received postcards about the moves. Here are the new locations:
Greenwood County
Ashley River Run (005)
Old: Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument St.
New: former Rugs of Distinction location, 314 Main St.
Hope’s Ferry (006)
Old: Emerald Gardens, 201 Overland Drive
New: Westview Middle School, 1410 W. Alexander Road
Pebble Stone Way (008)
Old: Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road
New: Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road
Bradley (022)
Old: The Forestry Building, 120 Bradley St.
New: Bradley Fire Station, 1901 Carter Road.
Mimosa Crest (035)
Old: Morningside of Greenwood, 116 Enterprise Court
New: Greenwood High School, 1816 Cokesbury Road
Parson’s Mill (048)
Old: Ashley House, 526 Haltiwanger Road
New: G. Frank Russell Technology Center, 601 East Northside Dr.
Graham’s Glen (050)
Old: Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 E
New: Greenwood County Farmers Market, 215 Wilbanks Circle
Abbeville County
Abbeville 2
Old: Abbeville Courthouse, 102 Court Square
New: Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
Donalds
Old: Donalds Town Hall, 125 W. Main St.
New: Donalds Fire Department, 445 W. Main St.
McCormick County
McCormick 1 (006)
Old: American Legions, 116 McCracken St., McCormick
New: Old McCormick High School, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick
McCormick 2 (009)
Old: Courthouse, 133 S. Mine St., McCormick
New: Bethany Baptist Church Social Hall, 702 S. Main St., McCormick
Bethany (008)
Old: Bethany Church Social Hall, 853 Hwy 378 E., McCormick
New: Bethlehem Church of God Social Hall, 131 Bethlehem Road, McCormick
Parksville (013)
Old: Masonic Hall, 201 Railroad Ave., Parksville
New: Parksville Town Hall, 140 Parks Self St., Parksville
Clarks Hill (015)
Old: Fire Department, 14156 Highway 28 S., Clarks Hill
New: Laura Grove Church Social Hall, 122 Burning Bush Lane, Clarks Hill