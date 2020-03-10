While not as significant as Super Tuesday — the day with the most total contests and delegates at stake during the presidential primaries — six states and those living abroad award a combined 365 delegates today toward the Democratic nomination.
Today will test former Vice President Joe Biden’s renewed front-runner status while seeing if Sen. Bernie Sanders can manage a comeback after his poor Super Tuesday performance. It will also be the first set of contests since Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign is still active, but the lawmaker from Hawaii has received just two pledged delegates, is registering little support in polling data and as of Jan. 31 had raised less money than 11 candidates who have already dropped out.
The Index-Journal typically goes to print shortly before midnight and likely won’t have results of some of the later contests in Wednesday’s edition. It should, however, have the latest coverage posted to indexjournal.com.
Today’s contestsDemocrats Abroad — This weeklong party-run contests polls U.S. citizens living abroad and allocates 13 delegates. Voting started last Tuesday and ends at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Idaho — Polls in the western state, which is in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, close at 11 p.m. and midnight in Eastern Standard. Sanders carried the Potato State’s caucuses in 2016, but Idaho will award delegates through a primary this year. The contest decides who 20 pledged delegates will support.
Michigan — The largest prize out of today’s contests, the primary awards 125 delegates. Polls close at 8 p.m., but a few counties are in the Central Time Zone and close an hour later. Elections officials have already warned that high turnout for early voting could lead to a delay in tonight’s results. With a slew of endorsements, including one from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and a rising position in the polls, Biden is expected to carry the Midwestern state. However, Hillary Clinton led in the polls ahead of the 2016 primary and Sanders carried the state by more than 17,000 votes. President Donald Trump eked out a narrower win that November, despite Democrats having carried the state in the past six elections.
Mississippi — This Deep South state awards 36 delegates from today’s primary, with polls closing at 8 p.m. Biden has dominated in Southern states and is expected to perform well in Mississippi.
Missouri — Home to St. Louis and Kansas City, the Show Me State is the third-largest prize of today with 68 pledged delegates. Biden is leading in the polls in this Midwestern state, which Clinton narrowly won in 2016. Polls close in Missouri at 8 p.m.
North Dakota — This Midwestern state borders Canada and spans the Central and Mountain time zones, but the polls close simultaneously at 9 p.m. Eastern. North Dakota hosts caucuses, a process that has typically favored Sanders, and the Vermont senator carried the state in 2016. Fourteen delegates are tied to today’s contest.
Washington — Polls close at 11 p.m. for a contest that decides 89 delegates. Sanders handily carried the Evergreen State’s caucuses in 2016, but Washington now uses a primary to award delegates and available polling is mixed for the Vermont senator. The Pacific coast state is the second-largest prize of today.
Delegate countsCandidates need 1,991 delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination. As of midday Monday, here are the delegate tallies from The Associated Press:
Joe Biden — 664
Bernie Sanders — 573
Elizabeth Warren — 64
Michael Bloomberg — 61
Pete Buttigieg — 26
Amy Klobuchar — 7
Tulsi Gabbard — 2
Republican nominating processWhile several candidates decided to challenge Trump, including a run by former Gov. Mark Sanford that was shorter than most hikes of the Appalachian Trail, none have seen any notable support in polls or primaries and the incumbent Republican is all but guaranteed renomination.
The billionaire developer has 833 of the 1,276 delegates needed for the nomination, according to The Associated Press, with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld having received a single pledged delegate.
Trump could clinch the nomination as soon as next Tuesday when his new home state of Florida votes.