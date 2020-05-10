Many of the Greenwood area musicians who performed in the “American Pie” song and video compilation were not even born when Don McLean released what has been billed as one of the Top five songs of the 20th century nearly 50 years ago.
Most were familiar with the song and, perhaps more important, all were excited to participate in the project because of the song selection.
Here’s what some of the performers and others involved in the project had to say:
u u u
It has been an absolute honor and privilege to work with the many talented people in our community. What a humbling experience to watch so many creative people come together to bring people joy. I don’t think the musicians ever quite believed me that we could actually fundraise off this idea. They rushed to create it for no other reason than to make people happy. I think we all have a lot to gain by emulating that wonderful spirit and attitude.
— T.J. Jenks
I think it was great for the community to see the large amount of talent that lives and performs here on a regular basis. The song is a classic that resonates just as much today as it did the day that it was recorded by Don McLean.
— Kenny Price
I was excited to hear about the Until Further Notice project and especially the song. When everything closed down it did sort of feel like a piece of Greenwood culture just went away. I’m so thrilled with how the video turned out and that it’s been shared so many times. There is so much talent in our community that makes living here fun and unique, and to come together for this really solidified what a caring and supportive group of musicians we have in Greenwood.
— Mary Lyle Smith Cathcart
I honestly just love recording, and I every time I get to work on something new, I get to learn and get better. It was an absolute breeze working with Austin Woodard on the recording end of it and I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish with such a unique tracking session.
— Steven Cathcart
I knew the project would be fun, so it was a no-brainer to participate, but I didn’t expect it would have the impact on me that it did. All of the recorded bits and pieces came together, and I got pretty emotional the first time I heard the track. I think the video captures the togetherness of not only the local music community, but the spirit of Greenwood in general. Greenwood always finds a way to rally together in tough times. We’ll always have this meaningful product of this weird time.
— Rachel Davis
This project from start to finish shows just what the Greenwood music community is all about. Working together to bring joy to the people of Greenwood and beyond. The song selection couldn’t have fit more perfect and we thank Don McLean for allowing us to use his timeless hit.
— Ryan Pitts
Nic Massey, TJ Jenks, and David Holloway had this idea to try and unite the community through music, and it has paid dividends. Everybody stepped up to the plate when asked, and none of this would have been possible without everyone’s support and cooperation. Steven Cathcart did an absolute phenomenal job with making the track and recording parts, and Austin Woodard was crucial with opening up his studio space for vocal recordings as well. All in all, this has been a huge success.
— Granger Smith
I fell in love with Greenwood all over again after seeing our talented community come together and recreate such a timeless piece of Americana. Truly special and heartwarming.
— Nic Massey
Everyone came together in an unprecedented manner...I was thrilled to be part of it...the video had roughly 70k views in less than 24 hours (and climbing). Special thanks to Don for permission, he talked about on FB and has been very supportive as well.
— Ashby Stokes
Music for me is largely about evoking emotion and man did this hit the spot!! I’m proud to be able to express the feelings we are all dealing with in a way that is relatable and close to my heart...grateful to be a part of such an awesome community and idea.
— Paige Bailey
I’m simply humbled to be a part of a project with this caliber of musical talent and sound engineering know-how. The photography was outstanding as well.
— Clay Sprouse
I was just excited to be playing/working. With everything being uncertain as far as playing music goes the timing was perfect! The song choice was perfect! Having the opportunity to work with such an amazing team of musicians is something special! I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who did a lot more than I did to make this happen! Just honored to have been a part!
— Joshua Manley
This video encapsulates the essence of our local music community; collaboration rooted in love and respect. This would not be possible if it weren’t for the respect among peers and support from the larger community. I truly feel that what we have here is unique and beautiful.
— Keller Ridgeway
The best part about the project was to see how everyone worked together to create something magical. This project is a true testament to the power of collaboration.
— David Holloway
I think the project is a wonderful representation of our local music scene. It truly displays a wide variety of taste and talents here in Greenwood. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of something so unique and heartwarming.
— Austin Landers
Yes! Totally agree! I’m just honored to be able to collaborate with this great music family we have in Greenwood!
— Josh Snelling
I’m honored to play a part in our scene. Greenwood musicians never cease to amaze me. Thank you to everyone.
— Brandon Smith
— By RICHARD WHITING