Through nondescript explanations for executive sessions, lengthy closed-door meetings with no action afterward and bare agendas meeting after meeting, local public agencies don’t always follow the state’s Freedom of Information Act in a way that shows the public how their business and money are being handled.
Sunshine Week, which highlights the state’s public access laws and promotes government transparency, has been a mainstay in this week’s news and editorial coverage across the nation’s newspapers.
The S.C. Freedom of Information Act, which dictates how public officials must provide information to the public, plays a big part in how South Carolinians stay informed and involved in local government.
Some agencies and school districts don’t always provide enough information about their meetings in documents to satisfy those requirements.
Take the S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, a state agency unique to South Carolina that teaches youth about agriculture as part of their high school education, for example. The school is new, having just graduated its first class last year, but is settled on a centuries-old piece of state property with plenty of history.
The new agency has for meeting after meeting seen its board of trustees vote on issues that did not appear on its agenda. Looking at the board’s agendas, it would appear they didn’t have anything to take action on every quarter aside from approving that agenda and the minutes of the previous meeting.
But they did the school’s business during that meeting. For example, in December 2021, the board voted on the school’s requirements when determining a valedictorian and salutatorian, when all that appeared on the agenda were votes to approve the agenda, minutes and meeting dates.
In March 2022, the board approved the calendar for the next school year, which again, didn’t appear on the agenda.
Tim Keown, the school’s president, said the omissions didn’t occur for any particular reason, they just didn’t know they had to be there. He called it a “super easy fix” and said from here on out, the school will have action items on the agendas.
During the board’s March meeting, after the Index-Journal reached out to the school, three action items were added to the agenda.
“It’s important to remember that our state Freedom of Information Act only sets the minimum duties for transparency of public bodies like John de la Howe,” said Taylor Smith, a South Carolina attorney who works with South Carolina Press Association member newspapers on legal issues.
He pointed out that boards can at a meeting describe why they failed to add something to an agenda, but must meet the minimum duties of FOIA when it comes to how that occurs.
“That would mean that finding of an exigent circumstance and a two-thirds vote of the members present, to just add it to an agenda to then be voted on in a meeting,” Smith said.
“So there are two problems here. One, in the general circumstance, where there isn’t an action item that’s being added, they could have just said why they failed to put it on the agenda and why it had to be added at that late hour. And second, the law may not have been followed if they did not, in fact, have that higher threshold met on the vote and a separate finding of those emergency circumstances that force them to add the action item at the meeting. Either way, the public has less information to act upon, either ahead of the meeting or at the meeting, about what their public officials are doing on their behalf. And that is what creates mistrust or distrust of public officials in our democracy.”
Hugh Bland, chairperson of de la Howe’s board, said there was some training for new school boards, but wished there was more training for the agency overall. Board members showed a desire to attend training given by the S.C. School Boards Association when told about trainings during the recent meeting.
Keown said the school could also make board packet information available to media in the future, adding there’s nothing he wants to hide at the school.
“I want a sun tan I’m so in the sunshine,” he said. “I want a sunburn.”
When it comes to board packets, two area school boards make documents available to the public ahead of meetings. Abbeville County School District’s board of trustees recently chose to begin posting the packets online ahead of meetings. McCormick County School District posts documents related to action items on its board website ahead of meetings, as well.
Some municipal councils also make relevant documents available ahead of meetings.
When it comes to closed-door meetings, the law is specific about what constitutes a reason for executive session. Some entities aren’t so specific about why they go behind closed doors, though.
For at least the past year, the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees has been entering executive session every single meeting for the same purpose. Sometimes there are other reasons, but every board meeting includes an executive session for the reason of “personnel matters.” Details beyond those two words only include “recommendations, vacancies and resignations.”
For three of the past six meetings, the reason was not read aloud during the meetings.
Smith said the reason is not an adequate one.
“The language they use to go behind closed doors is not one of the reasons for which a public body can deprive the public of knowing what they’re talking about,” Smith said.
“(Section) 30-4-70(a) provides the reasons for which a public body may go behind closed doors. One of them is the discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee. However, they must also announce the specific purpose, which means a description of the matter that they’re going to have to discuss in executive session for the law to be complied with. Here, stock language that neither identifies the positions nor the schools involved deprives the public of the right to know how the school board is operating and violates the state’s Freedom of Information Act.”
No other local district employs this practice of interrupting its meeting to discuss “personnel matters” behind closed doors during every meeting.
Abbeville County Council also has faced pushback on its use of executive session. Council chairperson Billy Norris admitted in November that an executive session to discuss accommodations tax expenditures was a mistake.
Abbeville County resident Mack Beaty pointed out the unlawful executive session to the council.
Regarding the damage caused by a lack of openness, Beaty said he thinks some council members over the years have felt uninformed. To the public, a lack of sunshine breeds a sense of “what are they trying to hide?”
“It provides an environment for county directors/administrators to further their agendas without the proper transparency and input from the local elected officials that is held as the basic tenet of ‘Home Rule,’” he said.
“Closed door issues/executive session issues routinely arise in council meetings. Rarely do they have a meeting that they do not go into executive session,” he said. “They go into executive session most nights in excess of an hour and come back to open session with the usual ‘no action’ necessary. I would think that if the executive session lasts longer than the open segment of the council meeting they should come to some resolution that requires action or comment.”
When it comes to personnel, Greenwood County School District 50 has also used FOIA to redact a document regarding personnel in a way that prevents the public from knowing information about employees who work for the district — or who no longer work for it.
Last year, the district redacted a portion of a personnel sheet given to the school board related to an employee who was released from their contract. It also redacted principal comments on all employees who were up for hire or promotion. The reason given related to a section of the FOIA regarding personal privacy.
“As to information within a document that is handed to a member of a public body during a public meeting, the state’s Freedom of Information Act deems that record one of public information,” Smith said.
“With that presumption that the information is already public, only within that record itself can information be redacted pursuant to exemptions within FOIA. To say that the data on it would somehow invade a person’s expectation of personal privacy is to conflate when and where a person would have an expectation of privacy with what their public duties are, which anyone can view by walking into that board meeting and reviewing the same documents that these board members have to review or by walking into a school or county office, wherever they work.”
Smith said one does not have an expectation of privacy in the performance of their public duties.
“As to whether or not comments relating to a person’s resignation or a person’s hiring may be disclosed, the act only provides that its documents gathered incidental to a proposed contractual arrangement that would force them not to disclose if they were to use that exemption,” he said.
“Here, we are only talking about information provided to the body making decisions regarding the motion, discipline or hiring and not documents; thus, any use of the exemption purporting to be about documents incidental to proposed contractual arrangements does not apply.”
Not all local districts are so secretive about who they hire or release from contracts. Cathy Anderson, Greenwood County School District 52’s director of human resources and special projects, provides names of hires after the school board votes on them at almost every meeting, and frequently mentions the names of those who resign or are hired as classified employees during the board of trustees meetings.
Staff writer Robert Jordan contributed to this report.