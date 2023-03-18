Through nondescript explanations for executive sessions, lengthy closed-door meetings with no action afterward and bare agendas meeting after meeting, local public agencies don’t always follow the state’s Freedom of Information Act in a way that shows the public how their business and money are being handled.

Sunshine Week, which highlights the state’s public access laws and promotes government transparency, has been a mainstay in this week’s news and editorial coverage across the nation’s newspapers.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags