East Palestine, a village of fewer than 5,000 people in Ohio, is receiving national attention after a train hauling hazardous materials derailed last month. If a similar situation unfolded in Greenwood County, what would the response look like?
“If we had a train derailment and we had to do an evacuation point, first we’d use our GIS map system so we can do what is called a plume study to see which way the wind is blowing, see where we have to evacuate and a radius depending on what material it is,” Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said.
After that, the county would issue a CodeRed alert. Parrish said not everyone is signed up for those alerts.
“So for a situation like that, we would send out an IPAWS message. We are IPAWS capable in Greenwood County, which we had to get permission from the state and FEMA. That’s what they use when they send out a message. It will take over everyone’s phone in that radius we send out — anyone who has a cellphone, TV, radio within that radius, the IPAWS message will come across it,” she said.
Any areas affected will also be blocked off and messages letting the community know which areas to avoid will also be sent.
“If we have a train derail between Bradley and Promised Land, it doesn’t affect a lot of people. If one derails on Seaboard Avenue, that’s right in downtown Greenwood,” Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said.
Holmes said these are CSX scenes and the rail company typically assists local first responders. Since it would be CSX’s train, Parrish said the company would be responsible for the cleanup side of things.
“We do have a HAZMAT team. They would be responsible for containing any kind of spilled material or anything like that, but ultimately it will fall back on the train company,” she said.
On the first responder side, Holmes added their primary job is to respond, attempt to identify what is on the train, isolate the train and keep unnecessary people away from the site. Then they’d be able to start working on containment or stopping leaks and spills.
These trains, which can derail because of mechanical issues or bad parts, move about 30% of the commodities in the U.S. with 52% being bulk commodities such as agricultural products and consumer goods and the other 48% day-to-day goods.
“A train derailment is not anything that’s going to be taken care of in 15 minutes. It’s a process and we’ve got a good working relationship with CSX. The good thing is we’ve never had a derailment in the immediate Greenwood area that has caused anything quite like what happened in Ohio,” he said.
CSX did not respond when contacted by the Index-Journal.
