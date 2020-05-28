NINETY SIX — It didn’t look like any other graduation ceremony.
Social-distancing guidelines related to COVID-19 called for graduating seniors to be seated 6 feet apart in Ninety Six High School’s gym during Thursday night’s commencement ceremonies. Even friends and family in attendance were spaced out in pockets throughout the bleachers.
None of this was lost on valedictorian Ryan Luepke.
“The graduating class of 2020 has gone through so much,” he said in his speech. “Born in the aftermath of 9/11, surviving history with Ms. Marshall, getting written up by Mr. Hill for having no ID — and graduating during the middle of a pandemic. We’ve been through it all.”
But Luepke saw something special happen in the wake of the pandemic.
“Times have been hard, but I’ve never seen so much support from our country, our state and our community,” he said. “And that truly gives me hope.”
Luepke provided a list of things he thought he would never see:
The day when people would run away when he sneezes.
Walking into a grocery store and mistaking it for a dentist’s office because everyone has on a face mask.
A day when toilet paper doesn’t exist.
A day when his final semester would be filled with online classes.
“COVID-19 has tried to take us down,” Luepke said.
On a hopeful note, he added, “I never thought I’d see a day when so many people would come together to support each other.”
He also talked about what the class of 2020 missed.
“No prom. No spring sports. No signing yearbooks. And so much more,” he said.
In fact, Luepke, who said his favorite part of school was going home, would give anything to be in school with his classmates right now.
“Signing yearbooks, reminiscing memories of the past and hoping for memories in the future,” he said. “I would have never — and I mean never — thought I would actually want to be at school. The class of 2020 has been through things nobody else has. We’ve made history.”
Salutatorian Chan Russian said he and his classmates all wished more family and friends could attend commencement, “but we are forever grateful to Ninety Six High School for making sure we actually have a graduation in the first place.”
Russian said he and his classmates had prepared 12 years for this moment.
“We are now in a moment where we work to shape our futures and embrace the many opportunities before us,” Russian said. “Thanks to our education and the continued love and support from parents and loved ones, we are ready to pursue our goals and dreams with pride and enthusiasm.
“I pray that each one of my classmates are able to meet the new challenges we face in this world head-on. Because there certainly will be challenges. My peers and I are finally leaving the nest and finally beginning to step out on our own and make our own decisions.”
The school did more than award diplomas to the class of 2020. It honored a variety of students who received scholarships, special certifications and even a student who completed an associate degree in college while attending Ninety Six High.
After the recessional, students gathered behind the gym by themselves to take selfies and talk about their accomplishments.
“It was hard, but we made it,” graduate Kortney Price said. “It was hard when the virus came, and, when we did our online classes, it got harder just because we didn’t know what we were supposed to do or how to do it.”
Graduate Ryann Randall said, “It affected me bad. I struggled more out of school, but I guess it gave me more time with my family.”
For graduate Carlee Stockman, the cancellation of spring sports robbed her of a chance to repeat as a state softball champion.
“My senior year has been a wild ride, just from being in school, not in school,” she said. “Especially with softball. This was going to be my last season forever.”