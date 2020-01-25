Clemson University’s EXPLORE mobile lab traveled to Westview Middle School on Friday to teach eighth-graders about heat transfer.
Jorge Rodríguez, lead engineer for the EXPLORE mobile lab, wants students to “experience engineering and science with very hands-on activities.”
The Duke Energy sponsored lab is designed to drive the interest of students towards the sciences, said Theo Lane, South Carolina district manager for government and community relations.
“We feel that if we capture the interest of kids when they’re about middle school age that it may drive them to work within a science-related industry and those are jobs that are greatly needed across the state and benefit all of our businesses,” Lane said.
Eighth-grade students in Brittany Ware’s and Ashton Burgess’ science classes participated in the heat transfer experiment. Students used the scientific method to figure out which of the provided materials would insulate heat the best.
“It’s just really cool to have this opportunity for them to experience a professor that they might have as a teacher one day,” Ware said.
Ware said science teachers in the district cannot do more hands-on experiments because the materials to do those types of experiments would not be cost effective for the district.
She wants her students to get outside experience and more hands-on opportunities and EXPLORE mobile lab visiting Westview gives them that level of exposure.
Patrick Bannerman, who is in Burgess’ science class, had already thought about being an engineer and EXPLORE mobile’s experiment encouraged him to take more engineering classes when he’s in college.
“I think it’s pretty fun,” he said. Bannerman’s classmates, Jackson Broome and Elisabeth Keller, did not consider engineering as a possible career path before the experiment.
“I was not thinking about being an engineer but after doing this, it persuaded me to kind of do it,” Broome said.
“I hadn’t been thinking about doing engineering but this experiment helped me lean more toward seeing what it’s about,” Keller said.