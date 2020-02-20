Residents whirring around neighborhoods in pods or living inside a mountain that’s topped with a nuclear power plant. Perhaps people will be living beneath Lake Greenwood or drinking water that was filtered inside their toilets.
Premonitions of our technologically enhanced futures abounded as Westview Middle School STEM students competed Jan. 25 in the South Carolina Regional Future City Competition. Students built 3-D models of fictional cities and used scientifically driven methods to assure, not only Greenwood, but future cities have clean and reliable sources of water.
Gonjing de Shui, a fictitious city located in China, made up by Madeleine Strong, Madeline Coxie and Tucker Meredith, lacked a resilient water supply leaving it susceptible to water shortages, so the team came up with the most basic thing that most homes have readily available — a toilet.
When flushed, the toilet transfers the solids to a septic tank located at the bottom of the residence home, and the liquids go into bottles on the side of the toilet to be boiled and filtered for drinking.
Coxie, Strong and Meredith came in third place at the competition and were given the best model award.
Six other groups from Westview Middle competed and all but one of the groups received an award.
Jay Owens, Owen Thompson and Jackson Evans received an award for having the best use of energy in transportation for their city, called Martian Metropolis, which uses a hydro filtration transportation system to filter water.
Raines Fox, Owen Smith and Dylan White were honored for having the best virtual city design for their city, called ReDo. In ReDo, people live inside a mountain that has a nuclear power plant on top of it and water is filtered using genetically modified bacteria that eat any hazardous chemicals it detects. After filtration, the water is sent off to the main plant and then dispersed across the city.
Walker Givens, Bree Anna Mock, Mara Pilgrim and Lexy Everett won the 2020 Environmental Awareness Judge Award for their city, Mal Tiempo, which has water plagued by a chemical called polychlorinated biphenyl, or PCB. If exposed to PCB for a long period of time, it could cause stomach and liver cancer. To eliminate PCB, the city freezes the contaminated water and separates the PCB from it, once separated, they use genetically modified bacteria to break down the separated PCB into carbon dioxide. The separated water could still have pollutants in it, so the city uses reverse osmosis to rid the water of the rest of pollutants and ocean contaminants.
Grace Lollis, Tianna Hagood and Payton Findley finished ninth for their city, Agua Limpia — ahead of dozens of teams from schools across the state. Agua Limpia is in a dessert that is humid at night, so the city harnesses atmospheric air and then turns it into clean water. There are plants on top of buildings in the city’s industrial zone that help purify the air.
Kenley Gordon, Julissa Hernandez and Haley Homme got an award for using their materials the most creatively. The name of their city, Ciudad Vibrante, translates to “vibrant city.” It is is located under Lake Superior, which is near Minnesota and Homme said “is like a vibrant city.” Their city uses domes underwater that are programmed to separate atoms using water electrolysis, which provides oxygen to the city. Just in case carbon dioxide builds up, residents will be moved to a safe area so that it can be released.
Milee Peterson, Hannah Crooks, Yochih Lai and Jackson Hamm took home an honorable mention for their work on H20pia, which uses nuclear fusion to make water. Their city is located in Cambodia, where the rivers contain pollutants. They use fusion to combine hydrogen and oxygen, creating both water and energy.
Westview STEM students also won awards at the 10th annual Storm the Citadel event.
Katherine Wells and Amari Richardson came in first place for structural design during the bridge competition. Using Popsicle sticks and wood glue, the two students built a bridge that weighed less than a pound and held up to 112 pounds.
“It was fun to see what you can do with so few materials,” Wells said.
Ethian Soto and Zach Hill came in second place for architectural design during bridge competition.
“It (the award) represents all the effort we put in for the three or four months that we were working on bridges, it really meant a lot to me,” Soto said.
Connor Hudson, Bentley Setzler, Owen Willis, Jeremy Terry, Zach Hill and Kensi Collins placed first in middle school trebuchet, and second in overall trebuchet which includes high schoolers.
“It meant a lot to all of us, we all tried our best while doing this,” Collins said. “When we were doing it we all were believing in ourselves and we all thought we would be able to achieve our goals.”