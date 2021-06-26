Summer youth camp is back in the City of Greenwood’s Westside community after taking a pandemic pause in 2020.
The W.S. Harrison Community Development Center of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has been a summer camp haven for area youth since 2013. The church is led by the Rev. Deloris Henderson.
At half capacity this summer session, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, 40 students in kindergarten through seventh grade are engaged in summer academic enrichment activities, along with certified school teachers who help with camp.
Friday, students got a visit from folks with the education department of the state’s public educational broadcasting network, SCETV.
SCETV involved students in Ready to Learn STEM-related activities focused on science, technology, education and math, forming hypotheses about which ball is bounciest and more.
The activities are a fraction of what SCETV has available through its education resources for schools and communities, said Salandra D. Bowman, SCETV interim vice president for education, who grew up in Macedonia Baptist and its camps.
“To be able to come back with my team is exciting,” Bowman said. “We’re also making wi-fi hotspots available to the center to address broadband access. ...When invited, we do engagement activities for both professional development and young people.”
Camper parent, certified school teacher and former Westside camp employee Dominique Wooders said continuing to learn and focus on academic standards does help lessen the slide that students can experience when not in school.
“My oldest daughter started attending this camp when she was 5 or 6 years old,” Wooders said. “She’s 13 now. It does help students maintain what they know.”
Wooders teaches seventh grade in McCormick County, which is already on a year-round academic calendar for its public school district.
Deloris Bacote-Lagroon is a former educator with more than 30 years of experience who is director of the W.S. Harrison Center and the summer camp.
“We did a survey during camp registration,” Bacote-Lagroon said. “We plan to offer camp during Greenwood School District 50’s breaks for their year-round calendar, which starts in July.”
For information on upcoming camps, email Deloris Bacote-Lagroon: dabacote@yahoo.com.