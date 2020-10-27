Republican incumbent state Rep. Jay West faces Democratic challenger Andrea Bejarano-Robinson in the House District 7 race.
The district covers portions of Abbeville and Anderson counties.
West, 56, is married and has three sons, and Bejarano-Robinson, 40, is married and has four sons.
Why are you running?West has been in office for four years and said he has a lot of business yet to accomplish. Among his priorities are infrastructure, a broadband technology bill, reforming the tax code and establishing a regional transmission organization, which West said will allow the state to create a competitive market for electrical rates.
“You’ve got to have the infrastructure to have the higher-paying jobs for South Carolinians, and South Carolina has been a hub for economic development for years, and we want to continue that,” West said.
Bejanaro-Robinson said she is running so people have a choice in the district. West ran unopposed in his last election.
“We need representatives in the House who are diverse,” she said. “We know when we have diversity in lawmakers, we have more inclusive laws and policies. My platform is to increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, fully fund education, and bring the priorities of climate change and environmental pollution so that all children and families can have safe drinking water in their homes and across the community.”
The state’s response
to the COVID-19 pandemicWest said he’s thankful he’s not in the governor’s seat when it comes to the response to COVID-19.
“He’s responsible for not only keeping South Carolinians healthy in response to COVID, but he’s also responsible for keeping the economy moving,” West said. “It’s hard to understand that you have to do those two things because they are interlocked together.”
Bejanaro-Robinson said she’s not happy with the response to COVID.
“If the folks in the government, under the governor, would have been more apt to use social media and things of that nature to encourage folks to wear a mask when going out or staying home, unless absolutely necessary, we probably wouldn’t have seen the numbers in South Carolina that we have seen,” she said.
The economy
during the pandemicWest said he thinks the state must be prudent in everything it does.
“We have to make decisions based on the best information we have,” he said. And I think the governor has actually done that. He’s worked very hard to hold the balance of keeping people safe, while, at the same time, continuing the economy and keeping it moving forward. Granted, we weren’t anticipating having the need for all this PPE. I feel confident that we’re going to turn it around.”
Bejanaro-Robinson said small businesses have suffered because of COVID.
“I think that giving small businesses and companies tax relief would help them to be able to survive this pandemic,” she said.
The Heritage Act in a time
of social justiceThe state’s Heritage Act and the calls for the removal of Confederate monuments and symbols on public land have collided in the state. The act forbids the removal of war memorials or depictions of historic figures or events unless there is a two-thirds vote from the Legislature.
“History is history,” West said. “The purpose of history is to be able to look retrospectively and learn from history and move forward. In South Carolina, there’s history dating back to pre-Revolutionary War time. My thought is, those historical monuments – though it may be offensive to some – they’re still historical, and it’s important for us to remember that history. Adding or removing monuments is not going to address the issues societally that we have. I would rather see us spending our time addressing the issues that are currently there than focusing on the monument side of it.”
Bejanaro-Robinson said she supports the removal of monuments from places such as in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.
“They should be moved to a Confederate museum,” she said. “We’re living in a time in which folks are frustrated. There are groups of folks who have been discounted for so many years, in the workplace and when getting housing, things of that nature. I think we have places like museums that are appropriate for certain historical artifacts. We need to have a discussion and allow people from both sides to give elected officials opinions on whether things like that should stay or be moved. I think we need to allow people to have that voice.”