A learning experience can be a wonderful thing.
That was the hope of organizers of the inaugural Community Wellness Day held Saturday at the soccer fields next to the GLEANMS Center.
The event took about six months to organize, said Frank Grand, one of the developers. Businesses' response to the event has been fantastic. While a last blast of winter cold might have kept crowds away, Grand noted the day is a learning experience for next year's event.
Up to 12 churches were represented at the event. Up to 40 organizations helped make it possible. They ranged from Piedmont Technical College and Erskine University to Self Regional Healthcare and the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region. The event featured cholesterol and dental screenings and blood donations as well as education and career information booths.
One of the goals is to provide health screenings. Grand said he learned that some teachers ask kids to pick out various blocks, some of them being red or green. Some kids are colorblind, but no one realizes it. They get labeled as slow learners. Screenings could determine whether they are colorblind.
"If we can help parents be healthy, emotionally, mentally and physically we can change Greenwood. It'll be an interesting day."
Organizer Tim Keppler said he wanted people to come out and be educated. "It turned out we're educating each other," he said, pointing to the various tables.
One young attendee fixated on one of the tables PTC sponsored which featured prosthetic hands created by 3-D printing technology.
Jason White, an electronic engineering instructor, explained how 3-D printing can make prosthetics practical and affordable for growing children by offering new limbs that cost $10 instead of $10,000 for a new high-tech prosthetic.
Next to the prosthetics were brochures on PTC's engineering programs.
"It's a beautiful thing what they're doing with new technology," White said. "3-D printing is going to change the world. I don't think we're felt the impact yet."
At another table sponsored by the PTC library, Lisa Martin exclaimed one young main told her "Books are my best vacation." It was a statement that thrilled Keppler.
His learning experience involved finding music for the day. In the background, music ranged from contemporary Christian to Hip Hop Christian. Keppler said he didn't know Hip Hop Christian existed until he visited a website that featured it. He downloaded up to 180 songs.
"I could actually get into it," he said.
While the event offered several diversions, the most shocking one for one girl was when a dog delivered a surgical strike to the hot dog she was holding. Before the dog's owner could warn "Don't let her get your hot dog," the girl was left holding half a bun while the dog ignored the rest of the bun and wolfed down the wiener. Her parents promptly returned to a vendor to get a replacement.