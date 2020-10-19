Readers of Saturday’s Weekender edition might have done a double take or had a sense of deja vu when reading the A section.
Yes, Page 6A was printed twice and, as a result, essentially knocked the Viewpoints page off the press. However, readers of the e-edition didn’t skip a beat. Or a page.
Without bogging you down with the details of what amounts to human error, suffice it to say the Viewpoints page did not make its way into print, but was contained in the e-edition.
Still, we know a good many of you might have only read the printed copy of the paper and wondered whether there was an opinion on anything, to include the upcoming elections. And, as fate would have it, indeed there was an opinion, a column about Election Day coverage and a veritable slew of letters to the editor.
And so, in good faith, we have increased the number of pages in today’s edition to include the Weekender Viewpoints page for those who missed it. See Page 7A.
We saw the error of our ways and took what we think is the best approach to correcting it.
— the editors