This weekend, there’s a whole lot of music, live theater and visual art to enjoy.
At 6 p.m. today, meet artist Jeff Guarniere at the Ninety Six Visitors’ Center, 97 Main St., in Ninety Six, during a debut exhibition of his art. Works will be available to reserve for purchase.
Guarniere primarily works with acrylic paints on canvas and does commissioned pet portraits.
Guarniere, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, now lives in Ninety Six. He is the August artist of the month at the visitors’ center.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday is also the last chance to see the Very Important Perspectives exhibit at Arts Center of Greenwood, created by youths involved with the Starz24 Teen Center and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region.
Back by popular demand, youths of Phoenix Academy of the Arts are once again staging a musical production of “The Wiz” at the historic Abbeville Opera House.
Some 40 youths are taking to the Abbeville Opera House stage at 6 p.m. Saturday to reprise the successful show they put on earlier this summer in June.
This kid-friendly show highlights one of the most popular African American musicals, which puts a twist on “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Tavoris Miller operates Greenwood-based Phoenix Academy of the Arts, which focuses on afterschool classes in dance, voice, acting and piano.
“’The Wiz’ is one of my favorite musicals,” Miller said Wednesday, noting the all-Black cast in the film adaptation he remembers, which included Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne, had a big impact on him growing up.
“I want my kids to see how an all-African American cast can be,” Miller said. “These kids have so much passion and they have been willing to learn.”
“The Wiz” tickets are $15 each, available in advance at Phoenix Academy of the Arts, 801 Reynolds Ave., Greenwood, or by calling Miller at 864-450-6488.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has us plugged us in to who is playing live:
At 6 p.m. today it’s Randy Permenter plays the Jammin’ in the Alley outdoor music series in Abbeville, followed by Justin Corley at TW Boons in Greenwood at 9.
Friday, at 8 p.m., country music icon John Berry plays the Abbeville Opera House for one show only. Berry’s country, Christian and Christmas hits have helped him build a stellar music career. Plus, his personal stories reflect how music, friends, faith and family work in his life. Tickets are available at abbevillecitysc.com.
Also at 8 p.m. Friday, Jessica and Dylan play Howard’s on Main.
Saturday, Brandon Henson plays Good Times Brewing at 6 p.m.
Sunday at 5 p.m., Swamp Munky plays the Tiki Hut at Harris Landing.