The luck of the Irish might be with you this weekend if you have snagged one of the limited tickets to Good Times Brewing’s Irish. Beer. Dinner.
This fun evening includes four food courses, three beers and a cocktail. Purchase tickets at the Good Times Brewing taproom or online.
If you’re looking for something where no ticket is required, consider an outdoor live music benefit Saturday in remembrance of a Ninety Six musician who lost a battle with congestive heart failure last year.
Area musicians are raising funds to help cover funeral expenses of one of their own, bass player Chris Long.
Long died April 27, 2020. Proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser go to Care of Chris Long, Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Enjoy food and live from four bands from noon to 6 p.m. at the Greenwood Shrine Club, 402 Shrine Club Road, Greenwood.
Barbecue plates, with pork, beans, slaw and rolls will be available while supplies last, for $10. Coolers welcome.
No cover charge for admission. Donations will be accepted.
The Grinnin’ Barrett Band kicks off at 12:30 p.m., followed by a band of young punk-inspired musicians, Aftermarket, at 2 p.m. Rockers Heavy Mellow Corruption play at 3:30 p.m. and metal band, Written Within starts at 5 p.m.
From working with Newell’s Music of Greenwood while still in high school to being on the road crew with The Swingin’ Medallions and playing in several bands, musicians remember Long for his endless energy and love for music.
Greenwood’s Tim Barrett, 55, was friends with Long for decades and was in bands with him, including the Christian group, Parable and rock band, Atalaya. These days, Barrett is vocalist for the classic rock band that bears his name, Grinnin’ Barrett.
“Chris (Long) is the reason I started singing,” Barrett said. “He was a little spark of energy and a very solid bass player. He loved the stage and was meant to be on it.”
Josh Snelling, a trumpeter and vocalist with The Swingin’ Medallions, recalls Long always being at the ready while on that party band’s road crew.
“After a long night of playing and being on the road, our box truck slowed to a stop,” Snelling recalled. “I remember seeing Chris running laps around the truck, wondering what in the world he was doing. He said running or doing jumping jacks helped him wake up if he was sleepy.”
If all that music variety on Saturday isn’t enough, musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers knows all the local spots where we can find live tunes.
At 8 tonight, there’s an open mic night at Good Times Brewing.
At 8 p.m. Friday, the Lara Smith Band plays Howard’s on Main.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Becky Greene belts it out at Good Times Brewing.