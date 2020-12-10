My Weekend Ticket pick for this week is seeing the nostalgic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” come to life, along Oregon Avenue in Uptown Greenwood, with Greenwood Community Theatre’s walking production of this family-friendly show.
The 18 separate 25-minute performances are Saturday and Sunday only, running in 30-minute intervals.
Free tickets must be reserved in advance, via a GCT Sign Up Genius link that went live Friday.
Access the link at signupgenius.com for remaining ticket availability and through GCT’s Facebook page. Also check there for the latest updates.
Audience size is limited to a maximum of 25 people per performance. Check in at the Uptown Market splash pad. Advanced reserved tickets required.
Walk from scene to scene. Enjoy this holiday classic in a socially-distanced manner. Expect temperature checks and mask-wearing requirements for audience ticketholders.
Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and friends as they discover the meaning of Christmas.
“One of our goals has been to get something up for Christmas,” said Ryan S. Hewitt, GCT’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator. “At each scene location, there will be a place for the limited number of five-person audience member groups to watch, where they are distanced from actors and other audience groups. Monitors in each group will keep groups distanced from each other.”
Hewitt said acting on the street will begin at the Uptown Market’s splash pad, work its way to GCT and then back to the splash pad, with five scene locations total.
Be on the lookout for a recorded version of the play to be distributed to schools, along with a companion lesson plan, before schools break for holidays. Note road closures on Oregon Avenue for the live performances Saturday and Sunday.
There’s live music by area musicians, too.
Bradley Sanders is at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. today.
Matt Buckland is at TW Boons at 8 p.m. today.
Friday, Trey Stephens is at Flynn’s on Maxwell at 8 p.m. and Krawfish kicks off at Howard’s on Main at 8:30 p.m.
Thanks to musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio personality Austin Landers for keeping us in tune with the live tunes.
Friday at 6 p.m. in Abbeville is the Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk by the downtown merchants association. Tickets are $20 plus fees, available on Eventbrite.com.
At 11 a.m. Saturday in Abbeville, a lot is happening: Christmas Parade, Photos with Santa, Carriage rides. City events dependent on COVID-19. Subject to change.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there’s a Christmas craft market at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave.
Also, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Uptown merchants and restaurants is the Uptown Cookie Crawl for children. Pick up treat boxes and maps at the Arts Center, 120 Main St.
Sunday, if you live within the City of Greenwood, the big guy in the red suit just might make an appearance in your neighborhood.
City of Greenwood staff, Greenwood City Council and the city’s fire and police departments are bringing a Christmas parade to a number of Greenwood city neighborhoods.
To view the parade, stay in your respective yards when possible. Social distance and wear masks.
From 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, the parade route is tentatively set to be in the area of Magnolia Park, Milwee Avenue, Taggart, East Creswell Avenue, Foundry Road, Blyth Heights, Mathews Mill Village, Wisewood, New Market Street and Wesley Commons.
From 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, the parade route is tentatively set to be in the area of East Cambridge Avenue, Grendel, Grace Street, Durst Avenue, Avondale, Sample Road, Haltiwanger Road, Northside Drive, Northlake, Rock Creek Boulevard, Laurel Avenue, Briggs, Harper, Johns, Cokesbury Road, Henrietta Avenue and Janeway.
From 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, the parade route is expected to be in the area of Montague Avenue, Calhoun Avenue, Kitson Mill Village, Lodge Grounds, Oak Avenue, Edgefield Street, Epting Avenue and Main Street.