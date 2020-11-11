My pick this week is tonight’s Wag and Jam at the 25 Drive-In Auto Theatre, a socially distanced live music concert benefiting Humane Society of Greenwood.
Enjoy food, drinks and good music by Clay Page, Brad Dixon and the Concept, and the Fred Engler Band.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Get tickets for two, four or six people at: citypapertickets.com/events/108505270/wag-jam-at-the-drive-in.
And check out a change of format for Broomfield Broadcasting at the new Magic 107.2FM and 1090 AM in Greenwood, the radio home for R&B and classics. Enjoy hosts including a morning lineup with Benetra Calhoun, Nitro with the Afternoon Drive and the Drive 5 Mix, weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight, on the broadcast dial, listen to The Old School House Party Mix.
Sunday, 6 to 11 a.m., Brother Bill brings you gospel music. Then, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Marvin Sapp radio show.
In the mood for some live music? Here’s what’s happening around Greenwood, all thanks to the research and distribution by musician and radio personality Austin Landers.
If you’re reading this online Wednesday, you might have seen this in time to know it’s Open Mic Night at TW Boons. Hurry! Starts at 8 p.m.
Missed the open mic and didn’t feel much like gracing everyone at Boons with your fine voice? You still have options to hear others play and sing.
Grab a homemade craft beer and some homemade music with Sprouse & Brock. They perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Good Times.
Clay Page, Brad Dixon and The Fred Engler Band are on tap at the Wag & Jam at 25 Drive In, which you already know is my pick for the week.
Want some eats with your music? Consider Chicken Ellen and Bad Weather States 7 p.m. Friday at Montague’s.
Also on Friday, The Mezz takes the stage 8 p.m. at Howard’s and Mason Horne performs at TW Boons, also at 8 p.m.