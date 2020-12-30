My pick? Stay safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic and ring in 2021 from the comfort of your living room.
Enjoy music from headliners Arrested Development, Sister Hazel, Soda City Brass Band and more.
Columbia’s virtual Famously Hot New Year celebration begins at 10:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Learn more at: famouslyhotnewyear.com.
Now, in its 10th year, Famously Hot New Year is one of the state’s premiere celebrations.
It has new music sets by past Famously Hot performers, virtual toasts from folks with South Carolina roots and a countdown.
Headliners Arrested Development are a two-time Grammy-winning group, known for hits like the song “Tennessee” voted Best Rap Single. The band’s press release for Famously Hot New Year notes that they were the first hip-hop group to receive a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1993.
Famously Hot also is partnering with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and Harvest Hope Food Bank for donations to support Midlands folks in need.
BlueCross is matching food bank contributions received from 10 p.m. tonight through 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1. Text BCBS to 44-321 to donate.
If you were looking for music on the local scene this weekend, Austin Landers, the go-to radio and band personality for info about local performances, says if there’s any band or musician performing locally this weekend, he hasn’t been made aware. So, you might have to rely on your CD player or your music streaming source for a tuned in weekend.