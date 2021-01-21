This Weekend Ticket pick is one to bookmark for next weekend, featuring some familiar theater folks.
Spartanburg-based Proud Mary Theatre Co. is launching its #BlackQueerLives Matter series with “STUCK” by Atlanta playwright Paris Crayton III.
This full-length play, to be done as a dramatic reading, with five actors, explores lives and complicated relationships.
Jacob Charles, played by Kristofer Parker, formerly of Greenwood, has just learned his girlfriend is expecting their first child; yet, he can’t stop dreaming of someone else.
Streaming begins at 8 a.m. Jan. 29 and ends at midnight Jan. 31. It’s a free event, but registration is required on Eventbrite. Donations to Proud Mary can be made at: proudmarytheatre.com.
This upcoming Weekend Ticket pick is directed by Clark E. Nesbitt. The cast, in addition to Parker, includes Antoinette Hall.
Nesbitt, Parker and Hall were involved with Greenwood Community Theatre’s 2020 production of “A Raisin in the Sun”.
And, live music is happening in and around Greenwood this weekend. Thanks to musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers for keeping us in the know about who is playing where:
Andrew Crawford kicks things off at 7 tonight at Good Times Brewing, followed by Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen Hometown Hodges livestream virtual concert at 7:30 p.m., and Tommy Mitchum and Nicole Quinn at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.
Friday, Bad Weather States plays at 7:30 p.m. from the Abbeville Opera House, for a Hometown Hodges livestream virtual concert.
Also Friday, Krawfish plays at 8 p.m. at Howard’s on Main, and Justin Corley and The Black Label Band play at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.
Saturday, Dixie Barnes is playing at 2 p.m. at Greenwood’s South Bend Winery for the vineyard’s Sip and Sounds.