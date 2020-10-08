This weekend, don’t let wet weather from Hurricane Delta dampen your spirits.
Editor’s Pick
Be sure to check out live music in and around Greenwood and the first Catfish Fall Feastival on the town square in Ware Shoals.
The Fall Feastival promises to serve up lots of food, music and family fun, while encouraging attendees to mask-up and maintain physical distancing.
This way, you can still get your fix of fried catfish, barbecue and more.
Under normal circumstances, Ware Shoals puts on the annual Feastival Memorial Day weekend, but the novel coronavirus pandemic changed all that for 2020. That prompted the feastival committee to put together the fall event happening Friday and Saturday, with food being available as early as Thursday.
You won’t want to miss the energy-filled music of teen vocalist Dixie Barnes and her band. She’s set to release her new EP, soon.
Also for your listening enjoyment are cover tunes and originals by The Leftovers, music by Aly and the Cruzers and more.
Other weekend options include:
8 p.m. Wednesday, TW Boons: Open mic night.
7 p.m. Thursday, Good Times Brewing: music by Bradley Sanders.
8 p.m. Thursday, TW Boons: music by Mason Horne.
8 p.m. Friday, TW Boons: music by Justin Corley.