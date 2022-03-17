Luck o’ the Irish to ya.
From a play about a ginger-haired hard-knock orphan, a beer walk, two chances for karaoke fun in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, and even a Newberry performance with Irish dancing, vocals and instrumentals, there’s a lot going on this weekend.
At 8 p.m. today only, enjoy Celtic Angels Ireland, The Celtic Knight Dancers and The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin on stage at the Newberry Opera House. Buy tickets at newberryoperahouse.com.
Today and Friday, at 7:30 p.m. both nights, is a family-friendly musical about little orphan Annie in 1930s New York City. The middle and high school drama department of Greenwood’s Cambridge Academy presents, “Annie JR.” at Greenwood Community Theatre. Tickets are $15 and support the school’s drama program. Purchase: tix.com/ticket-sales/gct.
Friday, starting at 7 p.m., JP’s Food and Spirits at Abbeville’s The Belmont Inn, invites you to join RJC Sound Services for a St. Patrick’s celebration, with karaoke.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Greenwood’s Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. is an open-air Spring Craft Show, with booth vendors selling crafts, décor, food and assorted gift items.
Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association invites those 21 and older to its annual St. Patty’s Beer Walk. Channel your inner leprechaun and pot of gold while sampling domestic and imported beers. Tickets are selling fast at $25 each at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m., RJC Sound Services invites you to keep on wearing the green and belt out some tunes at the St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party at Sports Break.
Sunday, at 2 p.m., starting from the Greenwood Hobby Lobby parking lot, dozens of leather-clad bikers will ride to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church for the 14th Annual Blessing of the Bikes. A rain date is set for March 27. This event brings together local motorcycle enthusiasts. A blessing is given for safe travels and the event is also an opportunity to distribute Bibles to anyone who would like one and pray one-on-one with people.
Blessing organizer Dennis Reynolds said his fascination with motorcycles began as a child, watching American stunt performer Evel Knievel. After he got his first mini-bike, Reynolds was hooked.
“Any prayer needs anyone has, we will pray with you,” Reynolds said, noting the idea for this blessing event was inspired by a similar gathering Reynolds attended in Washington, D.C. and a local pastor.
To date, Reynolds has received well more than 800 confirmations from riders, both local and from out of state.
“It’s grown every year,” Reynolds said. “People often come out to the church ballfield to look at the bikes. ...We have a parade permit. Greenwood City Police lead us through town and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office picks us up on the south end. We are so appreciative of the support we receive. ... 2018 was our biggest year, with a little over 1,000 motorcycles. This year may beat that.”
There’s still time to check out the amazing visual art by Greenwood School District 50 students selected for the dual-venue art exhibit: YOUth block pARTy 2022. It’s on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood and The Museum, through March 25. Free admission.
Plus, local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us up on who is gigging where:
At 6 p.m. today, Jamie Owens plays Howard’s on Main and Saints of Suburbia plays T.W. Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, Spencer Rush plays Flynn’s on Maxwell at 6:30 p.m., Brendon Henson plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Matt Buckland plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, enjoy the crowd-pleasing Pope, Bert and JJ at Good Times Brewing at 5 p.m., plus the rockabilly sounds of Charleston’s Jared Petteys and the Headliners play Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.