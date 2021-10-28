This weekend, there’s frightful plenty to get yourself Halloween-ready.
Today starting at 4:30 p.m. is Abbeville’s Scare on the Square. Stop by the photo booth for free entry into the costume contest and pick up a map of the Trick-or-Treat Trail at the historic Abbeville Opera House.
Tonight, barring possible postponement for inclement weather, Uptown Greenwood and Cornerstone are partnering for their spook-tacular annual Boo Bash at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. It’s 5:30-7:30 p.m., with costume contests, prizes, games, candy and hayrides. Check out the Greenwood High School drama department’s zombie-perfect choreography to the legendary song, “Thriller.” If postponed, Boo Bash will be rescheduled for next Thursday, Nov. 4. Check with Uptown Greenwood for updates.
Friday is third Boos and Brews by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants’ Association. This beer walk kicks off in Abbeville at 5 p.m. Tickets are going fast at: eventbrite.com.
The second Greenwood Groovin’ concert at 6 p.m. Friday, presented by Greenwood Performing Arts at Lander University’s Jeff May Complex. Hundreds of music fans are gearing up for this epic outdoor concert, featuring a stellar lineup of local talent. Get tickets at Howard’s on Main, Thayer’s, Flynn’s on Maxwell and First Citizens Bank.
Saturday, Lander University music department’s Robert Gardiner and his friends with SC Jazz present their interpretations of The Beatles music. It’s at 7:30 p.m. at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Halloween night, get ready to face your fears, be they clowns, aliens, vampires or something altogether different. It’s the second Backyard Haunt, 502 Bolt Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 7 to 11 p.m.
Also, this is the final weekend for voting on the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page for your favorite scarecrow creations Uptown.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us in the loop with who is playing live music in and around Greenwood each week. Check out:
Today, Bradley Sanders plays Good Times Brewing from 7-10 p.m., while Justin Corley plays at TW Boons beginning at 8 p.m.
Friday, 9 p.m., Kindlin’ is rockin’ at SportsBreak. Costumes welcome and there’s a costume contest if you come back on Saturday night. A Dog Named Squid and Port Royal Sounds plays at 8 p.m. at TW Boons, while Howard’s hosts Greenwood Groovin After Party at 9 p.m.
Saturday from 4-7 p.m., Justin Corley at Greenwood’s South Bend Brewery, while Dixie Barnes starts up at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.