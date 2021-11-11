This weekend, and today, offer words of gratitude and appreciation for all who have served in the military in war or peace.
Today is Veterans Day in the United States.
When you have a chance, visit Greenwood County’s own Military Museum and the Veterans Hall of Heroes at 106 Main St. N. See medals, uniforms, specialty displays and more.
Tonight, attend “A Local Look” an annual exhibit of original art by local artists at the Arts Center of Greenwood from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Before tomorrow night, get your tickets online for “A Local Listen.” It’s an outdoor concert in the Arts Center courtyard, at 7 p.m. Friday, with Greenville-based indie musicians Kelly Jo Ramirez of Phat Lip and Lisa Stubbs, one half of Mourning Dove. Tickets: arts-center-greenwood.square.site/a-local-listen
Or, check out the 6 p.m. Friday Hymn Sing, hosted by Hymns and Hops Greenwood at Aromas Uptown. Coffee will be brewing and it’s family-friendly.
Saturday, check out Farm Day at Stump Creek Farms, 182 Killingsworth Circle, Ware Shoals. Enjoy Spears Acres BBQ. Meet farmers, bakers and artisans. Explore the produce patch and feed goats.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers says live music will also be found at the following:
Howard’s on Main has Jamie Owens at 6 p.m. today and Good Times Brewing has Dylan Rogers at 7 p.m., also today.
Flynn’s on Maxwell has Jordan Suber from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Howard’s on Main has Lara Smith at 8 p.m., also Friday.