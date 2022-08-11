Travel back to the sounds of the ‘60s tonight with the third annual Greenwood Groovin’ concert at Uptown Market. Bring your loud pants and lounge chairs.
This big outdoor concert, presented by Greenwood Performing Arts and its sponsors, celebrates the 60th anniversary of Greenwood’s own Swingin’ Medallions this year.
Hear the legendary Southern party band that has made 1960s hits, including “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love),” “She Drives Me Out of My Mind” and “Hey Baby.”
Joining this multi-piece band with its own brass section are Bad Weather States, Ryan Pitts and the Southern Gentlemen, Pope and Bert and Susie’s Academy of Dance.
Gates open at 6. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the gate. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site.
Greenwood Groovin’ should get your weekend off to a groovy start.
Also happening tonight is the Hodges Honey Jam at Hodges Elementary School, benefiting the family of Grey Hamlett. It’s 6 to 8 p.m., with food trucks, live music, a silent auction and lots of fellowship.
Don’t miss the final weekend for free Shakespeare shows by Greenwood Community Theatre at the Uptown Market, Friday and Saturday. Stellar casting, with full sets, lights and sound bring “The Taming of the Shrew” to life. This comedy, about love and marriage, will woo you and the irrepressible Kate, too.
Saturday, Abbeville Opera House hosts two shows of stand-up comedy for adult audiences, with Ginger Billy and special guest, Brandon Rainwater.
Ginger Billy is a shirtless, tattooed respiratory therapist-turned-comic. An online video he made about Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped launch his stand-up career. Shows are at 5 and 9 p.m. Get tickets: aftontickets.com/gingerbilly.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has even more local music for us:
Tonight, David Locke plays the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 6 p.m. and Ben Bagwell plays TW Boons at 6 p.m. (Bagwell is also performing pre-show music at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday for Greenwood Community Theatre for the free outdoor performances of “The Taming of the Shrew” at the Uptown Market Splash Pad.
Friday, Alana Brezenski plays Montague’s at 7 p.m., Going Coastal plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Karaoke kicks off at Sports Break at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Marty Cann plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and The Unmentionables play Lucky’s Gathering Pub at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Keith Gregory plays the Tiki Bar at Harris Landing at 6 p.m.
Next week, mark you calendars for the Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk in Abbeville Friday at 5 p.m. and the opening of Lego exhibit Brick Masters of the Lakelands at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A family-friendly open house for the exhibition follows next Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also, Abbeville Opera House welcomes country singer-songwriter Clay Page back to the stage next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.