With lead guitar/banjo, bass/upright bass, fiddle/mandolin, acoustic guitar, drums/harmonica, and five vocalists, 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Band tribute, is bringing its energetic show back Saturday to Abbeville Opera House.
Cookies and beer? Yep. Divine Wine and Craft on Trinity Street in Abbeville is making the most of the Girl Scout Cookie pairing trend at 2 p.m. Saturday. With your ticket, sample five different beers and five cookie varieties. Get tickets online: divineyourspace.com.
If you just can’t wait until April to hear the Zac Brown Band at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, get tickets to the next best thing this Saturday: 20 Ride is returning to the Abbeville Opera House to play at 7:30 p.m.
This popular tribute band is a crowd favorite with Lakelands audiences, playing all the hits you love, including “Chicken Fried”, plus an expanded repertoire, with hits from Ed Sheeran and more.
Also Saturday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. is Starry Starry Sky at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Weather permitting, learn about the constellations, while hanging out near the park’s Stockade Fort. Make reservation by calling 864-543-4068 option 3. Bring lawn chairs, towels or picnic blankets, a flashlight (preferably with a red mode or filter), a water bottle and a mask. Dress for the weather and wear shoes suitable for walking. Participants will meet near the park visitors’ center.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us connected with who is playing live music in and around the Lakelands each week:
Friday, kick things off with Pope and Bert and JJ at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. Then, enjoy and great meal and music by LC Branch at Montague’s Friday, also at 7 p.m. Later Friday, Justin Anderson plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and Keith Gregory plays Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Chris Hardy plays Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m., downstairs in the brewery.