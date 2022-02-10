This weekend, get a belly full, of chili, chocolate, bread and more.
There are cookoffs, chocolate walks, dances and more.
However, if engaging content from the comfort of your own space is more your speed, don’t forget about the second installment of the four-part “Reconstructed” Black History Month podcast, from MSNBC’s “Into America.”
Today’s the launch of the segment on Greenwood County’s own Promised Land community. Find it wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and from your computer at: msnbc.com/intoamerica.
Extended exhibits at The Museum of Greenwood for Black History Month also open tonight and Shawn Colvin plays Newberry Opera House tonight.
All the single ladies, and others going solo, are invited to Uptown Greenwood’s Buenavista Cafe, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. It’s singles night. Tunes will be spinning with DJ Paco starting at 9 p.m. and a salsa dance competition cranks up at 11 p.m.
Also Friday, starting at 6 p.m., the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce hosts its 10th annual daddy-daughter dance at the Abbeville Civic Center. It’s a semi-formal event. Call 864-366-3806 for ticket information.
Doors at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Family Event Center open at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the 11th annual Lakelands Homebuilders Association Chili Cook-off. With your tickets, sample chili from competing teams, enjoy live music and a silent auction. Beverages are also available. For tickets, call 864-229-7722.
Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., Abbeville’s Daily Bread bakery is kicking off its celebration of two years in business, with its variety of sweet and savory breads, giant cookies and more.
Got a sweet tooth? The Downtown Abbeville Merchants’ Association is hosting its annual family-friendly Chocolate Walk on Saturday in Abbeville from 1 to 4 p.m. Participating merchants are offering chocolate treats. Tickets are selling fast at eventbrite.com.
Community service-minded folks can join Tara Smith, wife of Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith, for her next litter pickup, Trash Time with Tara, at 9 a.m. Meet at the CVS on South Main Street. Grabbers, bags, vests and gloves provided. All are welcome.
Cornhole players can check out Emerald City Cornhole Club’s 2 p.m. tournament benefit supporting a member’s medical costs. Non-members are welcome at the club, 1851 Edgefield St. in Greenwood.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers keeps us tuned in to who is performing where this weekend:
Today, Justin Corley plays Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m. and Jamie Owens plays T.W. Boons at 8 p.m.
Friday, JP’s Food and Spirits in the Belmont Inn in Abbeville hosts karaoke at 7 p.m. In Greenwood, Pope and Bert play T.W. Boons and Granger, Will and Woodard play Howard’s on Main, all at 8 p.m. The Sterling Waite Band plays Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sprouse and Brock play Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and karaoke kicks off at Sports Break at 8 p.m.