This weekend, enjoy summer’s bounty, vintage aircraft and plenty of tunes.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., will be bustling with special evening activity.
Enjoy market vendors, food truck eats, beverages and live music from Keller Ridgeway and Ashby Stokes.
Food trucks scheduled to participate include Chucktown Smokin’ Gringos, Krystyna’s Polish Food, Lola’s Lumpia Food Truck and Pita Perfect. Howard’s on Main will have beer and wine available and Grits and Groceries will be selling ice cream.
If that’s not enough locally grown goodness, check out opening day of the Greenwood County Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1610 S.C. 72.
In celebration of Greenwood’s B-25 bomber history during World War II, don’t miss your chances Saturday and Sunday to see two vintage military aircraft up close at the Greenwood County Airport, 322 Terminal Road.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, see the visiting B-25 named “Show Me.” Sunday, you can see the B-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus a P-51 Mustang fighter named “Tempus Fugit” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a sanctioned event of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, which has its jam-packed main weekend June 11-13.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers is keeping us up to date about who’s playing live where:
If Thursday is your new Friday, you can catch Surrender Cobra at Acopia Home Loans at 5 p.m.
L.C. Branch is a Montague’s mainstay. He’ll be there at 7 p.m. Friday. Pope and Bert are performing 7 p.m. Friday at Good Times, if you want to try to split the difference and catch both performances.
Then at 8 p.m., Bad Weather States plays at Howard’s and Remedy 58 plays at TW Boons.
The Mezz & Friends will perform a tribute to their friend and bandmate, Ryan Doolittle, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Howard’s.
From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Tommy and Nicole will perform acoustic music live at South Bend Winery, 122 Old Mount Moriah Road. Enjoy food, local wines or even a wine slushy.
Who says the weekend ends on Saturday? Joey Banks will be performing at the Tiki Hut 5 p.m. Sunday. Oh, the summer lake life, right?
