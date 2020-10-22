Halloween is Oct. 31, but there are plenty of thrills and chills coming up to get you in the spirit.
My pick? Check in at 6:30 Saturday night in Abbeville, across from the Welcome Center, for the Abbeville Ghost Walk.
A $10 ticket for all ages will take you on a spooky, story-filled walk around Court Square. Tickets are selling fast and are almost gone, so call today, 864-366-4600.
“It’s always a blast and people get into it,” said Janice Corriveau, Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce executive director. “These stories have been passed down. You will have guides who will lead you through several outdoor stops this year.”
Among mysterious stories is one about the town Christmas tree catching a monument on fire, after city officials were cautioned by a concerned resident.
“A Grace Hemphill Rogers was concerned the lighting of the tree over the original Daughters of the American Revolution monument erected in honor of Abbeville District soldiers who fought in the Civil War was going to cause a fire,” Corriveau said. “Every year, it was dismissed, that is, until she passed away. That very next Christmas, the tree did catch fire. When cold water from a fire hose hit the hot stone of the monument, it shattered.”
Jason Edwards, an Abbeville City Council member and businessman, said another tale involves a bed and breakfast and pennies.
“A penny for your thoughts was a thing between a Confederate soldier who sought refuge at house and a lady friend,” Edwards said. “When the soldier decided to return home, he left the pennies in his pocket as a reminder of their friendship.”
Years later, when the same house became a bed and breakfast, “pennies just started showing up everywhere,” Edwards said. “Last year, during the ghost walk, a penny fell from the ceiling as the inn owner was telling this story to one of the groups.”
Then, Thursday, you have your pick of three different events, available at no cost:
The 5:30 p.m. Scare on the Square trick-or-treating in Abbeville.
Trunk or Treat Drive-Through at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School in Greenwood, in partnership with Uptown Greenwood and Cornerstone, also at 5:30.
The 5:30 p.m. free movie event at the Auto 25 Drive-In Theatre in Greenwood, a United Way Campaign Spirit Night Community Bash.
The drive-in movie showing of “Hocus Pocus” requires reservations and space is limited. Reserve your spot at: unitedwaygac.org/RSVPDriveIn.
There’s live music this weekend, too:
Tonight (Thursday), Kevin Daniel will be at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. and Jammin’ in the Alley takes place 7 p.m. at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville.
On Friday, there are two 8 p.m. shows. It’s Second Degree performing at Howard’s on Main and Trey Stephens will be at T.W. Boons.
As always, my thanks to Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and afternoon host on Sunny 103.5 FM, for his live music roundup.
Be sure to share your weekend entertainment news with me so I can include you in the weekly Weekend Ticket roundup. Call 864-992-8934 or email sdonaghy@indexjournal.com